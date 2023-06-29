Now hiring! Interim Intelligence Analysts Openings

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

INTERIM INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1

Drug Investigation Division

2 Vacancies

TBI Headquarters/Davidson County – 1 position

Washington County – 1 position



Job Duties:

Responsible for working independently or in a group setting communicating with persons inside and outside the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Analyzes data or information and understands how to gather and collate information regarding drug activity, gangs, criminal activity, human trafficking, and/or other key domestic and/or international threats. Assesses the accuracy and credibility of information received. Learns to systematically examine and evaluate information received for strategic, operational, and tactical purposes. Completes special projects as requested and serves as a liaison between the agency and the public, persons in other state departments and divisions, law enforcement officials, government representatives, and entities outside the organization to provide general understanding of operations, public safety, and threat-related information. Responsible for gathering statistical information from federal, state, and local data resources regarding criminal drug offenses and researches and stays abreast of current drug trends.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying experience in one or a combination of the following: 1) developing Intelligence products for homeland security, the military, and/or law enforcement agencies, 2) performing forensic financial examinations or 3) criminal investigations work may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of four years (e.g., experience equivalent to one year of full-time work in one or a combination of the above listed areas may substitute for one year of the required education).

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Apply on Job Opening 47717 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. These positions will be posted June 29, 2023 – July 5, 2023 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.