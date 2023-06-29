Soap Free Procyon: An Eco-Friendly Solution in the Fight Against PFAS

Soap Free Procyon Soap Free Procyon Product Group Soap Free Procyon Products in new clear bottles

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing, the creator of Soap Free Procyon (pronounced PRO-see-on), is pleased to announce their commitment to providing an eco-friendly, PFAS-free solution for all cleaning needs. As concerns about polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) continue to grow, Soap Free Procyon's products offer a safe and efficient cleaning alternative for environmentally conscious consumers.

PFAS, a class of widely used and long-lasting chemicals found in a variety of consumer, commercial, and industrial products, have been linked to health and environmental risks due to their persistence in the environment. As the scientific community strives to answer critical questions about PFAS and their potential effects on human health and the environment, Soap Free Procyon provides a proactive solution for consumers.

For nearly 40 years, Soap Free Procyon has offered an all-natural, environmentally friendly, hypoallergenic, odor-free, colorless, and non-toxic cleaning solution. Their products, which leave no soapy sticky residue, are ideal for individuals with skin sensitivities and are widely used by asthma and allergy sufferers.

"We are committed to lessening the impact of toxic chemicals on the environment and our customers' health," said Jonathan Perlstein, vice president at Plus Manufacturing. "Our goal is not only to provide environmentally safer cleaning products but also to educate the public about proper, safe, and efficient cleaning methods."

Soap Free Procyon's product line includes a range of cleaners for carpets, upholstery, tiles, grout, spot, stain, and general-purpose cleaning. Their products are certified by Green Seal and approved by the Carpet and Rug Institute. The benefits of using Soap Free Procyon products include brighter floors, carpets, and tiles, with faster drying, softer feeling surfaces, and no odor.

"By choosing eco-friendly and non-toxic products like ours, consumers can make a significant positive impact on their health and the environment," added Pearlstein. "In the fight against PFAS, every step towards safer choices counts."

For more information about Soap Free Procyon, please visit www.soapfreeprocyon.com.

About Soap Free Procyon

Located in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has been providing environmentally safer cleaning products for the past 30 years under the brand name Soap Free Procyon. They are committed to improving public health and the environment through their high-quality, safe, and efficient cleaning products.

