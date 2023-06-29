Julie Laughton Appointed as United Nations Association Ambassador of Affordable Housing in Orange County, CA
Julie shares our commitment to make a meaningful difference in our community, and will bring her significant experience and influence to bear in this important role.”LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Nations Association, Orange County Chapter is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Laughton, CEO and owner of the nation's largest female-owned design build company - Julie Laughton Design Build, as the Ambassador of Affordable Housing. In this important role, Julie will spearhead efforts to address Orange County's affordable housing crisis by collaborating with local leaders across various sectors, including government, business, academia, and nonprofit organizations.
— Dave Rice - President of the United Nations Association, OC Chapter
Dave Rice, President of the United Nations Association, Orange County Chapter, expressed his excitement in welcoming Julie Laughton to this new role by pointing out, "This is one of Orange County's most critical issues, as it affects the ability of young people to stay in the area and gain employment, in addition to those in the lower and middle-income levels. Julie shares our commitment to make a meaningful difference in our community, and will bring her significant experience and influence to bear in this important role."
With over 30 years of experience and success in the construction industry, Julie brings a wealth of experience, influence, and a shared commitment to making a meaningful difference in the community. Laughton's extensive knowledge in design and construction will be instrumental in driving successful solutions to Orange County's affordable housing crisis.
Chairman Don Wagner of the Orange County Board of Supervisors added, “As Chairman of the County’s Commission to End Homelessness, I know the importance of bringing the entire community together to address the issue, and to think creatively about solutions. Julie will be a great addition to the UN Association team. I look forward to working with her and hearing the fresh perspective she brings.”
The United Nations Association is devoted to implementing the "Sustainable Development Goals model" within Orange County, and Laughton's appointment aligns perfectly with their mission. Through this partnership, the United Nations Association seeks to address affordable housing as a key component of sustainable development, promoting social inclusion, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.
To learn more about the United Nations Association - Orange County Chapter and their efforts, please visit www.una-oc.org, and to learn more about Julie Laughton, visit www.julielaughton.com.
About Julie Laughton: Ranked as coastal Orange County’s top luxury custom home builder, Julie Laughton has a strong commitment to delivering exceptional architecture, design, engineering, and general contracting services as a one-stop shop design build experience. Her guiding principle is rooted in the belief that success begins with a solid plan. Driven by a deep passion for constructing personalized dream homes, Julie combines timeless designs with meticulous attention to detail that align with each client's individual style and requirements. Utilizing her exceptional artistic skills, she translates your visions and ideas into tangible concepts right at your project site, allowing you to visualize the final outcome even before the construction commences. Julie's approach revolves around creating client-centric plans while upholding unwavering integrity, reliability, and an unwavering commitment to superior quality craftsmanship. With a focus on delivering a seamless process from conception to completion, she ensures that every project is executed with the utmost precision and professionalism. For more information, visit www.julielaughton.com and www.julielaughtonliving.com.
About United Nations Association - Orange County Chapter: The United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA) is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to promoting political and public support for the United Nations among Americans. A program of the United Nations Foundation, its mission includes advocating for greater U.S. leadership at the UN, improving and enhancing the UN system, and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Charter in both the U.S. and globally. For more information, visit www.una-oc.org.
