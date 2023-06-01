Julie Laughton Living Podcast: Shattering the Glass Ceiling in the Construction Industry

Having completed over 1,000 remodels and custom homes, Julie Laughton is the CEO of Julie Laughton Design Build and Julie Laughton General Contracting. Having completed over 1,000 remodels and custom homes, Julie Laughton is the CEO of Julie Laughton Design Build and Julie Laughton General Contracting. Julie Laughton Living Podcast

With over 30 years of experience in the male-dominated design build industry, Julie Laughton is excited to announce the launch of Julie Laughton Living.

Over the past three decades, I’ve experienced tremendous success as a woman in the male-dominated construction industry, and I want to share what I’ve learned to inspire other women.” — Julie Laughton

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- With over 30 years of experience in the male-dominated design build industry, Julie Laughton is excited to announce the launch of the Julie Laughton Living podcast, an engaging audio experience that offers invaluable insights into building the life, business, and luxury home of your dreams. Hosted by renowned designer and general contractor, Julie Laughton, the weekly podcast promises to inspire, educate, and empower listeners on their journey toward creating a luxurious lifestyle.“Over the past three decades, I’ve experienced tremendous success as a woman in the male-dominated construction industry, and I want to share what I’ve learned along with real-life stories to inspire other women no matter what field they’re working in,” said Julie Laughton, CEO of Julie Laughton Design Build. “Building your life is just like building a custom home. It all starts with a good plan.”Having completed over 1,000 remodels and custom homes along affluent coastal communities in Orange County, California, Julie shares her extensive expertise, industry secrets, and personal anecdotes to guide individuals, entrepreneurs, and aspiring homeowners in making their dreams a reality. From practical advice on interior design and home improvement to strategic business tips and success stories, Julie brings her unique perspective and passion to every episode including topics such as “How to Avoid a Nightmare Remodel” and “My Passion for Supporting Women in Construction.”The Julie Laughton Living podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Listeners can subscribe to the show to receive regular updates on new episodes and gain access to a wealth of knowledge that will transform their perspective on design, construction, and personal growth. For more information and to stay updated on future episodes, visit the website at www.julielaughtonliving.com Julie also just launched her new quarterly magazine, Julie Laughton Dream Homes , which showcases past and present custom home projects, client spotlights, and helps homeowners know what to expect when starting their remodel or ground up construction project. The first issue features her custom home remodel for Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter. His English Tudor hilltop estate renovation included new construction made to look vintage and a Mary Poppins themed backyard. Read the free online magazine at www.julielaughtonliving.com/magazine About Julie Laughton: Ranked as coastal Orange County’s top luxury custom home builder , Julie Laughton has a strong commitment to delivering exceptional architecture, design, engineering, and general contracting services as a one-stop shop design build experience. Her guiding principle is rooted in the belief that success begins with a solid plan. Driven by a deep passion for constructing personalized dream homes, Julie combines timeless designs with meticulous attention to detail that align with each client's individual style and requirements. Utilizing her exceptional artistic skills, she translates your visions and ideas into tangible concepts right at your project site, allowing you to visualize the final outcome even before the construction commences. Julie's approach revolves around creating client-centric plans while upholding unwavering integrity, reliability, and an unwavering commitment to superior quality craftsmanship. With a focus on delivering a seamless process from conception to completion, she ensures that every project is executed with the utmost precision and professionalism.

Julie Laughton - Shattering the Glass Ceiling in the Construction Industry