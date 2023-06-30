RS Metrics’ New Board of Advisors Member Tan Moorthy Brings Decades of IT Professional Services Experience to the Team
Tan Moorthy will be contributing his expertise to establish products like ESGSignals® and AssetTracker as leading tools for asset-level assessment on GCP.
I am excited to join the innovative team at RS Metrics in their journey towards being the trusted partner for all companies with verifiable physical, environmental, and climate data.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Metrics has welcomed Srikantan Moorthy, also known as Tan Moorthy, as its newest Senior Advisor. Tan is focused on workforce transformation and sustainability and will be a valuable addition to the company, as it is making its product ESGSignals® available through cloud-based environments like Google Cloud Marketplace.
— Tan Moorthy, Senior Advisor at RS Metrics
Tan recently retired from Infosys as an Executive Vice President where he worked for 23 years and held several key roles including being the Head of Delivery Operations for US, Canada, and LATAM, Group Head of HR, Global Head of Education, Chairman of the Board for Infosys Public Services and Trustee on the Board of Infosys Foundation USA.
He has been an ongoing supporter and innovator in the field of sustainable development. Tan has led a UN workgroup and helped define industry-specific metrics for corporates who are looking to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and provided frameworks for achieving company milestones related to environmental sustainability.
“I am excited to join the innovative team at RS Metrics in their journey towards being the trusted partner for all companies with verifiable physical, environmental, and climate data,” shares Tan.
Tan holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Bangalore University in India. He was also inducted as a founding director of the International Professional Practice Partnership (IP3) Global Industry Council (IP3-GIC). As RS Metrics is communicating its value proposition for customers who are looking for AI and machine learning-powered tools for sustainability assessment, Tan’s expertise will help in ensuring that they are aware of how they can help them with broader company goals.
Maneesh Sagar, Chairman and CEO of RS Metrics, said, “Given Tan’s experience in corporate sustainability and his passion for advancing sustainable development goals (SDGs), Tan’s expertise will help us bring our GCP-powered ESGSignals® to the largest global companies.” As Bob Herz, Senior Advisor ESG at RS Metrics and Member of the Board of Directors of Morgan Stanley, says when talking about the sustainability decisions that C-suite executives need to take, “Properly monitoring, managing, and reporting progress against targets and commitments requires accurate, timely, and reliable data on the performance of a company’s principal assets and operations on these environmental dimensions. And so as with financial data, this data will increasingly be communicated to stakeholders and the market directly by companies and through data aggregators.”
As Tan joins RS Metrics, he is excited to also share his expertise through the company’s advisor spotlight blog series - Our Advisor’s Thoughts On. You can read the newest piece on the topic of “Mitigating Environmental Risks through Metrics that Matter” here. The blog discusses the importance of asset-level data for different industries and why this approach is important for all companies who are trying to be more sustainable.
