Tennessee National Guard hosts annual rifle match

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. – Tennessee National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state competed in the annual Adjutant General’s Rifle Match at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site, June 23-25. Staff Sgt. Darrell Spears, an intelligence analyst with the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 236th Intelligence Squadron in Nashville, was named the state’s top rifleman after placing first in the competition.

“This weekend went very well with a lot of new shooters at the TAG match,” said Spears. “Everyone was helping each other learn across service branches, fostering positive relations.”

The competition was comprised of six different scored events. They assessed their ability to work as a team and their individual abilities in terms of speed, reaction, and accuracy. Spears’ team, which consisted of fellow Airmen from Nashville’s 118th Wing, placed first in the overall team competition.

“Everyone shot extremely well, and scores were very close,” said Spears. “It was an outstanding competition with a ton of experience and a spectacular gathering of amazing directors, support staff, and shooters.”

The TAG Match is an annual marksmanship competition hosted and organized by the Tennessee Combat Marksmanship Program. The program’s intent is to promote marksmanship skills and training to all levels of the Tennessee National Guard. Competitors are considered experts in marksmanship and return to their units with valuable marksmanship skills they learned to help train their peers.

“The purpose of this match is to develop and evolve marksmanship capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Glenn Jackson, Tennessee State Marksmanship Coordinator. “These capabilities will help Soldiers and Airmen survive on the battlefield.”

In July, Tullahoma will host the TAG pistol competition.