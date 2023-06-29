I89 Exit 19 down Route 104
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 104 in St. Albans is heavily congested towards I89 exit 19 due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
