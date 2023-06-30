Wellesley Country Club Chooses Boston Blend Mosaic for New Racket Club Building

New Racket Club Building at Wellesley Country Club New Racket Club Building at Wellesley Country Club New Racket Club Building at Wellesley Country Club

LITTLETON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Wellesley Country Club, one of the premier golf and athletic clubs in Massachusetts, selected Boston Blend Mosaic as the primary stone material for its new Racket Club building. The decision comes after an extensive search for high-quality and visually appealing material that aligns with the club's commitment to tradition and modern country club life.The new Racket Club will serve as a multipurpose facility, accommodating four tennis / pickleball courts, ladies’ and men’s locker rooms, two golf simulators and a viewing lounge area.After careful consideration of several options from different suppliers across the region, Wellesley Country Club ultimately chose Boston Blend Mosaic due to its exceptional quality and aesthetic appeal. This unique blend combines natural stones sourced from local quarries in New England, resulting in a stunning mosaic pattern that exudes both warmth and elegance.The intentional design element – using all natural stone sourced from New England – reflects the club’s one hundred years of tradition, yet is installed in the most modern way available: natural stone cut to 1″ thickness, adhered to the foundation. This method allowed the club’s stone contractor, JS Masonry, to design the most aesthetically pleasing layout of the mosaic stones, trimming stones to keep joints consistent across the project surface. Boston Blend Mosaic envelops the entire exposed foundation."We found the perfect stone material at Stoneyard for this new building," said Juliano Sampaio, president of JS Masonry. "Our company has used Stoneyard stone veneer for major siding projects, and the quality of the Boston Blend Mosaic made the project go smoothly."In addition to its visual appeal, Boston Blend Mosaic offers exceptional durability and longevity. Its robust composition ensures resistance against New England’s harsh winters and increasingly hot summers, while maintaining its original charm.Choosing locally sourced materials aligns with Wellesley Country Club's commitment to sustainability practices. By selecting stones from nearby quarries instead of importing them from distant locations or overseas suppliers, they reduce their carbon footprint significantly.Wellesley Country Club members and guests can look forward to experiencing a truly remarkable space that seamlessly blends elegance, durability, and sustainability.About Wellesley Country Club:Founded in 1910, Wellesley Country Club has been a staple in the Massachusetts golf community for over a century. Its pristine golf course was designed by renowned architect Donald Ross, and the club has an array of world-class amenities, including tennis courts and swimming pools. Located in Wellesley, MA, Wellesley Country Club is a family-oriented club whose members enjoy a wide variety of recreational and social opportunities. The club combines the best of both one hundred years of tradition and modern country club life.

Wellesley Country Club with Boston Blend Mosaic by JS Masonry