Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,895 in the last 365 days.

Intent to Award Sole Source – Edward Lowe Foundation

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Edward Lowe Foundation. The contract will be awarded on or about July 7, 2023 and will expire on June 30, 2024. The contract amount is $240,000 for the contract period. See attached contract and Public Posting document.

Capability statements required by July 5th, 2023.

You just read:

Intent to Award Sole Source – Edward Lowe Foundation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more