Intent to Award Sole Source – Edward Lowe Foundation

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Edward Lowe Foundation. The contract will be awarded on or about July 7, 2023 and will expire on June 30, 2024. The contract amount is $240,000 for the contract period. See attached contract and Public Posting document.
Capability statements required by July 5th, 2023.
