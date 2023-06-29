IBHE Statement on Supreme Court of the United States Decision to End Affirmative Action

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Today, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a ruling limiting how universities consider race into their admissions decisions.





This ruling is an attack on people of color, particularly Black people, who face discrimination through multiple facets of American society. Affirmative action already was not a robust solution - it was merely a tool that intended to chip away at an enormous obstacle. It is disheartening to know that there are people intent on stifling racial equity at a time when we should all be working together to break down barriers because that is the right thing to do. A college education is one of the leading predictors for getting out of poverty, and this decision by the Supreme Court will negatively impact people of color seeking economic mobility - something that already seems out of reach - for generations to come.





The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and our colleges and universities are committed to continue fighting to close equity gaps for Black, Latino, low-income, working adults and rural students, and we will continue working to make college more affordable. Our work toward an equitable higher education system will continue unabated because diverse and inclusive campuses and student bodies are critical to developing a well-rounded understanding of the world we live in and those with whom we share it. And we will continue to champion equity in the state's higher education system because it is essential to Illinois' economic growth.