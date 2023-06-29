Press Releases

06/29/2023

Governor Lamont, Senator Blumenthal, Senator Murphy, Congresswoman DeLauro, Mayor Elicker Announce $25 Million Federal Grant for New Bus Rapid Transit System in New Haven

Grant Helps Kickstart Bus Rapid Transit Project in New Haven, Including 18 New Stops and 15 New Battery Electric Buses

(NEW HAVEN, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senator Chris Murphy, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, and Mayor Justin Elicker today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) a $25 million grant to help build a new bus rapid transit system in New Haven. The project includes creating 18 new stops and four mini-hubs, traffic signal priority buses, and the procurement of 15 new battery electric buses.

The grant is being awarded through the competitive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant program, which funds investments in transportation infrastructure with significant local and regional benefits. Funding for this competitive grant program was increased due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Governor Lamont said, “Making our transportation system run smoother, faster, and more efficiently is a major goal of both our administration and the Biden administration because it is a vital component needed to improve our economy and grow jobs. Creating this bus rapid transit system will significantly improve transit in the New Haven area, making getting to work and school faster and more convenient. I appreciate the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation for partnering with Connecticut on this major project to improve transit in New Haven.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “This $25 million in federal funding will be transformative for bus service in New Haven, making bus travel faster, safer, and more accessible for all. We’ve seen the strong success of CTfastrak in Hartford and I am thrilled CTDOT will use this federal funding to build on that important work in New Haven. Our communities are only as strong and as vibrant as our transportation systems and this funding will go a long way in improving public transit and quality of life for Connecticut residents.”

Senator Chris Murphy said, “This $25 million in federal dollars is going to make our bus system faster and more accessible for residents in the New Haven area. Improving Connecticut’s public transportation system has been one of my top priorities because it’s good for our local economy and better for the planet. I’m proud to have helped secure this federal funding and will keep pushing for more investment in our public transportation system.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said, “As chair of the House Appropriations Committee, I worked to pass bus rapid transit in the federal infrastructure bill. This critical funding will remove barriers to employment and empower underserved communities, reduce pollution, and invest in good paying jobs in manufacturing and maintenance. Transit is a lifeline in this state and is a major priority for hardworking families to make ends meet. With this funding, the City of New Haven will be able to improve the transit experience for thousands of bus riders every day and create a better commute for families across the Greater New Haven area.”

Mayor Justin Elicker said, “Bus rapid transit will be a game changer for the New Haven community. New Haven has already done significant work to improve our transportation network by expanding pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and we’re excited to be able to significantly improve our public transportation infrastructure as well with this project. What is particularly important about the bus rapid transit project is that it will dramatically improve bus transit access in areas of the city that have historically been underserved and currently rely heavily on the existing bus system. These improvements will help our residents get to their destination faster, safer, and at very low cost. We are thankful for our partnership with the State of Connecticut, in particular the Connecticut Department of Transportation, and with our Congressional delegation for prioritizing this important and innovative initiative.”

CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said, “We’ve seen the success of bus rapid transit in Connecticut firsthand with our CTfastrak corridor. Limiting stops along a bus-only route improves travel time between high-ridership destinations, making the trip faster and more convenient for riders. Utilizing no-emission electric buses along these routes will improve air quality throughout the area’s communities. This project doesn’t move forward without the unwavering support from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Connecticut’s Congressional delegation, and Governor Lamont. Thank you for believing in this project, which is going to improve safety, increase accessibility, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Greater New Haven.”

The Move New Haven On-Street Bus Rapid Transit System project is designed to model the successful CTfastrak service in the Greater Hartford area with limited stops through heavily traveled local bus corridors. One nearly five-mile corridor would stretch between the New Haven Green to Hamden, and another six-mile corridor would go between the New Haven Green and West Haven. Infrastructure upgrades would create dedicated bus-only lanes, traffic signal priority for buses, 18 new bus stops, and four mini-hubs with enhanced amenities like larger shelters, more plentiful seating, and real-time passenger information. Fifteen new battery electric buses would also be purchased as part of the program.

The Move New Haven On-Street Bus Rapid Transit System project improves safety in Greater New Haven for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians through new bike lanes, dedicated travel lanes, and upgraded traffic signals and pedestrian crossing technology.

To supplement the federal grant, Governor Lamont is proposing $20 million in state bond funding, which he has placed on the agenda for approval at the June 30, 2023, meeting of the State Bond Commission.

This new program would supplement the service provided by the CTtransit New Haven Division. Annually, the CTtransit New Haven Division provides approximately eight million passenger trips, representing roughly 23% of all bus trips in Connecticut.

Design for this project is ongoing, with construction expected to begin in early 2026.