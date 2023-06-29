Submit Release
Tax reporting services in Montana File Transfer will be discontinued on September 1, 2023 – Tax News You Can Use

The Department of Revenue has initiated the process of shutting down the automated tax reporting links for Unclaimed Property, W-2s, and 1099s currently offered in the File Transfer Service (ePass). 

Unclaimed Property and Withholding Tax Forms reporting may now be filed on the department’s TransAction Portal (TAP).

 

Unclaimed Property Reporting

For additional information, please visit: How to Report Unclaimed Property

A login is NOT required to report Unclaimed Property at the TransAction Portal (TAP).

 

Tax Forms – Withholding Reporting

For more information, please visit: Electronic Filing Of MW-3s, 1099s, and W-2s.

A login IS required to submit your W-2s and 1099s. To setup your TAP account, please see the instructions below.

TAP Help Documents

To setup a TAP login for your business:

 Set up a TAP login for your business

To setup Third-Party Access to your client’s account:

Set up Third-Party Access to a client account

Third Party Access Features

If you need to setup a bulk file account:

Set up a Bulk File Account

 

For questions or more information, please contact dore-services@mt.gov

