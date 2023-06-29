Tax reporting services in Montana File Transfer will be discontinued on September 1, 2023 – Tax News You Can Use

The Department of Revenue has initiated the process of shutting down the automated tax reporting links for Unclaimed Property, W-2s, and 1099s currently offered in the File Transfer Service (ePass).
Unclaimed Property and Withholding Tax Forms reporting may now be filed on the department’s TransAction Portal (TAP).
Unclaimed Property Reporting
For additional information, please visit: How to Report Unclaimed Property
A login is NOT required to report Unclaimed Property at the TransAction Portal (TAP).
Tax Forms – Withholding Reporting
For more information, please visit: Electronic Filing Of MW-3s, 1099s, and W-2s.
A login IS required to submit your W-2s and 1099s. To setup your TAP account, please see the instructions below.
TAP Help Documents
To setup a TAP login for your business:
Set up a TAP login for your business
To setup Third-Party Access to your client’s account:
Set up Third-Party Access to a client account
If you need to setup a bulk file account:
For questions or more information, please contact dore-services@mt.gov