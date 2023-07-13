EDRM Releases New Resource "EDRM Short Message Metadata Primer 1.0."

Setting the global standards for e-discovery

This primer summarizes the presence (or absence) of 40+ metadata fields across ios and android text messaging, Teams, Slack and What’s App.” — David R. Cohen, Reed Smith partner and Chair of the EDRM Project Trustees.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce its infographic displaying metadata properties for the most popular short message applications is ready for Public Comment and can be downloaded here. The public comment period will conclude August 1, 2023.

Privacy and security enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to keep their data secure. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of hybrid and remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

Short Message Communications (“Short Message”) such as Text Messaging and Instant Messaging have become the most commonly used communication method with 89% of service providers and 91% of corporations reporting mobile devices as their top source for collection. The collection, review, and production of short messages pose unique eDiscovery challenges, and the breadth of data and how metadata differs from one application to another has proven to be quite complex. As short messages continue to become more prevalent in eDiscovery, it’s important for Legal Practitioners and their clients’ to better understand how to: (a) request and collect short message evidence with particularity, (b) review and produce relevant short messages properly, and (c) be able to organize and understand short message metadata properly to validate and appropriately challenge, if needed, in court.

This publication reflects inaugural efforts by the EDRM Short Message Metadata Primer Project Team led by Monica Harris and Matthew Rasmussen. The Project Team, comprised of eDiscovery professionals from various backgrounds, worked to identify and define the various short message metadata fields extracted from leading text and instant messaging platforms (e.g., WhatsApp, Slack, Teams,). This Primer aspires to serve as a reference model to promote clarity and uniformity as it relates to the requests for text and instant messages and productions of these data types.

The EDRM Short Message Metadata Primer is a work-in-progress, a snapshot of the rapidly changing text and instant messaging environments. The Project Team anticipates the need to update the publication periodically to account for the fluidity of the text and instant messaging market, and in response to industry feedback. Please send your comments and suggestions to info@edrm.net.

"eDiscovery experts are increasingly finding themselves on the front lines of the modern data battlefield, combatting the complex landscape of today's communication platforms. With the ubiquitous nature of short messages, and their ever-growing significance in legal and investigative contexts, our understanding of the metadata properties and the precision with which we preserve, collect, process, and interpret metadata can be the key determinant in the unfolding of a matter or a case,” said Monica Harris, co-Trustee. “The EDRM Short Message Metadata Primer Project aims to level the playing field, arming eDiscovery professionals with vital knowledge to engage and maneuver confidently in this new modern data terrain. As we move forward, embracing the evolution of our digital world and adapting our methodologies and strategies accordingly will be paramount to the success of our industry.”

Co-Trustee Matt Rasmussen added, “I’m extremely excited for our Public Comment Round on the EDRM Short Message Metadata Primer Project! Everyone in the industry would agree that Legal Hold, Investigation, and Compliance requests involving smartphone communications data are a difficult challenge from every angle. We really hope that this Project serves as a valuable source of education and knowledge enabling you and your teams to identify, document, and solve your short-message challenges! It’s not as difficult as it seems!”

“This primer summarizes the presence (or absence) of 40+ metadata fields across ios and android text messaging, Teams, Slack and What’s App. It is rare to find so much useful information so concisely presented-- this primer will be an invaluable reference guide for all of us involved in analysis, classification and production of short messages, whether for e-discovery or other purposes,” commented David R. Cohen, Reed Smith partner and Chair of the EDRM Project Trustees.

EDRM is grateful to the project team (organizations noted for identification purposes only):

• Mark Anderson, CDS Legal

• George Felix Araujo, Deloitte

• Craig Ball, Craig D. Ball, P.C.

• Bilyan Belchev, Reveal Data

• Joerg Biswas-Bartz, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP

• Hannah Caywood, Relativity

• Rick Clark, CloudNine

• Jarrett Coco, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

• Danielle Davidson, Ropes & Gray LLP

• Brent Dockter, Reveal Data

• Colin Duncan, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

• Kayann Fitzgerald, David Wright Tremaine LLP

• David A. Greetham, PC Forensics

• Jacob Hesse, CloudNine

• Scott Kohlhoff, Relativity

• Benjamin Llinas, Linklaters LLP

• Martha Louks, McDermott, Will & Emery LLP

• Mondee Lu, Everlaw

• Terry Lundy, Saul Ewing LLP

• Matt Mahon, Trustpoint One

• Ari Mandel, Gulf Stream

• Quinton McElhaney, Wiley Rein LLP

• Derek McNally, New York City Law Department

• Betsy Morgan, Relativity

• Andreas Mueller, DownSteem

• Frank Perrone, Relativity

• Nikolai Pozdniakov, Hashtag Legal

• Niles Rath, Sidley Austin LLP

• Michael Scholtz, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their expertise with our global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

The EDRM community is comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries spanning six continents and growing has an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net. Contact info@edrm.net for more information on how to get involved in our global project community.

