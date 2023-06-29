Aeronet Worldwide Launches the Energy Group
Division will be dedicated to companies in the Energy sector.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide, Inc. has launched the ‘Energy Group,’ which is a conglomerate of logistics solutions focused on the industries of EV charging, EV automotive, oil and gas, nuclear power, solar power, and wind power. It will be led by Larry Coyle, the newly appointed Executive Vice President of the Energy Group.
Aeronet has a long history of providing service to these industry verticals. In addition to some of the more traditional aspects of the Energy sector, the company has developed a successful track record with clients in the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure space.
Prior to assuming this role, Mr. Coyle was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Aeronet San Francisco for the past year and a half. He initially joined the company in 2016 as Director of Sales for Aeronet Los Angeles.
Contact Larry Coyle (LCoyle@Aeronet.com) to find out more about Aeronet Worldwide’s Energy Group.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
Kevin Mautino
Aeronet Worldwide
+1 949-474-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn