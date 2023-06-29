Announcement by the Marine Corps Mustang Association
The Marine Corps Mustang Association Announces the Appointment of a President and Vice PresidentQUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Executive Committee of The Marine Corps Mustang Association has recommended the appointment of David Monroe as President and Shawn Hughes as Vice President. The recommended appointments were approved by the Board of Directors on June 17th and were officially sworn in on June 20th. These new officers will be nominated for formal election by members of the Mustang Association in September 2023.
The new President, David Monroe, is a retired Marine Infantry Officer. He joined the Corps in 1982 and served from Private to Colonel, retiring in 2016 with 34 years of service. He currently resides in Cape Carteret, North Carolina.
The new Vice President, Shawn Hughes, is a retired Marine Aviation Maintenance Officer. He joined the Corps in 1989 (delayed entry) and served from Private to Major, retiring in 2013 after over 23 years of service. He currently resides in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Congratulations to these Mustangs on their appointments to these leadership positions in the Marine Corps Mustang Association.
What is a Mustang? A Marine Corps Mustang is a military officer who has previously served in the Marine Corps or Marine Corps Reserve as an enlisted Marine. The Association is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt organization under Section 501© 19, a Veteran Service Organization. The Marine Corps Mustang Association serves as the primary advocate promoting the initiatives and values inherent within Marine Officers, possessing prior Marine Corps enlisted experience. The Marine Corps Mustang Association’s vision will be achieved through Mustang Outreach; Social and Professional Networking; Professional Mentoring; and Transition Social Interaction. The principal purpose of the Marine Corps Mustang Association, Inc. is to advocate and provide career enhancing support for Marine officers who have enlisted Marine experiences. At some point, Mustang officers reach the end of their active or Reserve service and transition to civilian life. As they make the adjustment and seek to maintain some connection to the Corps, they become more aware of a myriad of fraternal associations. The Marine Corps Mustang Association is one such organization, comprised of officers, both warrant officers and commissioned officers from all branches of the U.S. armed forces, who share a common background, having served in the enlisted ranks in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve. For additional information about the Marine Corps Mustang Association, visit the website at https://www.MarineCorpsMustang.org.
