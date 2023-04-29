Marine Corps Mustang Platoons and Chapters
The Marine Corps Mustang Association is establishing Mustang PlatoonsQUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Marine Corps Mustang is a military officer who has previously served in the Marine Corps or Marine Corps Reserve as an enlisted Marine. Mustangs have formed several Platoons and Chapters in recent years and are encouraging Mustangs to form a new one in their local area.
Of the things we miss the most after leaving active duty is the camaraderie of our fellow Marines. As they make the adjustment and seek to maintain some connection to the Corps, they become more aware of a myriad of fraternal associations. The Marine Corps Mustang Association one such organization, comprised of Marine Corps Officers, and officers from other branches of the armed forces, who share a common background, having served in the enlisted ranks in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve. If you are in an area with a lot of Mustangs, you can also start a Platoon that may eventually develop into a Chapter. The Marine Corps Mustang Association is looking for fellow Mustangs to step up and organize a new Platoon and to start working and supporting their fellow Mustangs in the area in which they live.
Currently Chapters have been established in Arizona, contact President Mark Blaydes with the Desert Mustangs at markblaydes@aol.com ; California, contact President Roger Stanfield with the Camp Pendleton Mustangs at rstan4002@gmail.com; and Florida, President Don Davis with the Florida Mustangs at grey.eagle95@gmail.com. You may contact these Chapters for additional information.
Recently, Mustang Ray Maloy in Pensacola, Florida has begun to start the first Platoon in the North Florida area. Officers of the Marine Corps Mustang Association will work with him in connecting with Mustangs in Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama and the panhandle area of Florida to start a new cadre of Marine Mustangs. If you live in these areas and you would like more information, please contact Ray Maloy at raymaloy39@gmail.com.
Mustang Platoons and Chapters work in their communities: As we come towards the end of the school year, the Desert Mustangs of Arizona, a chapter of the Marine Corps Mustang Association, is gearing up to present to all the high school Marine Corps JROTC units in the state of Arizona, a Leadership Award. The Desert Mustangs have been recognizing Cadets in these programs with an award for almost twenty years and is a program that is one of our top priorities.
Our goal is to establish several Platoons across the country. For questions and support in forming a Mustang Platoon the area in which you live, contact Mark Blaydes at the following email, markblaydes@aol.com. For additional information about the Marine Corps Mustang Association and to join, visit the website at https://www.MarineCorpsMustang.org.
Semper Fidelis!
Michael Graham
Marine Corps Mustang Association, Inc
+1 703-349-0873
email us here