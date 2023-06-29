Bradford & Gordon, Black Women Lawyers' Association of Greater Chicago Award Scholarship to Jessica Obi

Jessica Obi has been named the first recipient of the Bradford & Gordon Family Law Scholarship, created in partnership with the Black Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago.

The Bradford & Gordon Family Law Scholarship is intended to help encourage more Black law students to pursue careers in family law.

Jessica has proven that she is a committed, capable advocate for children and families, which is essential in our corner of the legal field. We are honored to help her along her career path.” — Mitch Gordon, founding partner of Bradford & Gordon

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradford & Gordon, LLC, an elite law firm focusing exclusively on divorce, matrimonial, and family law, congratulates Jessica Obi on being named the first recipient of the Bradford & Gordon Family Law Scholarship. Created in partnership with the Black Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago, the Bradford & Gordon Family Law Scholarship is intended to raise awareness of the practice of family law as a meaningful career option for law school graduates, and to encourage more Black law students to consider this career path. In addition to a cash award, the scholarship winner will also receive professional development opportunities with Bradford & Gordon attorneys.

Jessica Obi is a rising second-year law student at DePaul University College of Law; she also has a Master’s degree in Ethics from American University in Washington, D.C. and a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky. She has a deep commitment to family law, particularly as it relates to young children who are in vulnerable or challenging situations. Prior to law school, Obi served as a program coordinator with AmeriCorps VISTA at Chicago HOPES for Kids, a non-profit organization that offers after-school programming for children living in homeless shelters. She also worked as a teaching assistant at Rice Education Center in Evanston, Illinois, where she was trained in therapeutic crisis intervention. Most recently she has volunteered with Ascend Justice, a non-profit organization that offers vital services to families in need, including emergency orders of protection.

“In my work with Ascend Justice, I have been humbled to be able to provide what assistance I could to get our clients the help and protection that they needed. I know that I want to use my law degree to do meaningful work, and I am sure I can accomplish this through a career in family law,” said Obi. “I truly admire Bradford & Gordon as a firm, and particularly their work in the practice areas of Child Custody and Parental Responsibilities and Abuse and Orders of Protection, as this relates so strongly to my previous advocacy. I am grateful for this scholarship and thrilled to have the opportunity to begin my legal career with guidance from a firm with as excellent a reputation as Bradford & Gordon.”

Applicants for the Bradford & Gordon Family Law scholarship were evaluated by the BWLA’s Scholarship Fund Board as well as by Bradford & Gordon leadership on the following: professionalism of application materials; statement substance and quality; and professional and academic achievement.

“We were very pleased with the quality of the applications, and this was a very difficult process,” said Jasmine Fannell, Chair of the Black Woman Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago’s Scholarship Fund Board. “Jessica was a previous BWLA Book Award winner, a finalist for our Spring Essay scholarship, and has attended and volunteered at various BWLA events. We are thrilled that she was selected for this honor and are so excited for the many wonderful opportunities this scholarship will provide for her.”

“When we established this scholarship, our goal was to incent Black law students to take a closer look at family law and at the important role they could play in helping families by pursuing a career in this field,” said Mitch Gordon, founding partner with Bradford & Gordon. “Jessica has already proven that she is a committed and capable advocate for children and families, which is essential in our corner of the legal field. We have no doubt that she will have a successful and impactful career, wherever it may take her, and we are honored to do our part to help her along that path.”

