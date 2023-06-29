Vendors Wanted For Real Estate Vendor Expos

Submit Release
Our monthly real estate vendor expos are where your business will meet new clients.”
— Lloyd Segal, President
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendors Wanted for Monthly Real Estate Vendors Expo.

The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association ("LAC-REIA") holds monthly vendor expos on the second Thursday of every month. The next vendor expo is scheduled for Thursday night, July 13, 2023, at 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. There are already 40+ vendors, but there’s always room for more. The vendor expos take place at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between Palms and National), Los Angeles, CA 90034 (Culver City adjacent).

If your company has a product or service that is valuable to real estate investors, realtors, mortgage brokers, landlords, and related professionals, than LAC-REIA wants you. For further information please contact Susan Hall at 310-792-6404 or go to www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.

Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is the oldest and largest investor group in California. The Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. One of the Association's primary functions is their monthly vendor expos, held on the second Thursday of every month.

