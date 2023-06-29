Navy Accepts Delivery of Future USS Jack H. Lucas

Accepting delivery of DDG 125 represents the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy. Prior to delivery, the ship conducted a series of at-sea and pier-side trials to demonstrate its material and operational readiness.

DDG 125 is named for Pfc. Jack Lucas, who served in the U.S. Marines during World War II, earning the Medal of Honor for his heroism at Iwo Jima, when he was just 17 years old. He is the youngest Marine, and the youngest serviceman in World War II, to be awarded the United States' highest military decoration for valor. In 1961, he returned to military service; as a Captain in the U.S. Army, Lucas trained younger troops headed for Vietnam.

“Delivery of the future USS Jack H. Lucas is an historic occasion. As the Navy’s first Flight III destroyer, DDG 125 brings the most advanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability to the fleet,” said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “I am tremendously proud of the entire Navy and industry team for delivering this ship. The AEGIS Shipbuilding program has demonstrated yet again that it remains a world class organization and carries on the legacy of Rear Admiral Wayne E. Meyer that was established over fifty years ago. Build a little, test a little and learn a lot. Job well done!”

The Flight III upgrade is centered on the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar and incorporates upgrades to the electrical power and cooling capacity.

Ingalls’ Shipbuilding division is currently in production on future destroyers Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131) and Sam Nunn (DDG 133).

As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and boats and craft.