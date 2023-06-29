Sumner County Man Indicted on Use Tax Evasion

GALLATIN, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation which led to the indictment and arrest of Peter Lewis Bush. Revenue special agents arrested Bush at his home in Gallatin. His bond was set at $10,000.

On March 8, 2023, the Sumner County Grand Jury indicted Bush on six felony counts of tax evasion alleging he filed false documents with the Sumner County Clerk’s Office when he registered his 2016 Sea Ray boat and later filed false affidavits.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have an advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

If convicted, Bush could be sentenced to a maximum of two-years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Ray Whitley’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

