Highland County Man Sentenced to 19 to Life for Raping Child, Sexually Abusing Another

(HILLSBORO, Ohio) — A Highland County man was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for the sexual abuse of two children, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Clayton Collins, 26, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was immediately sentenced.

“Within the filth of this crime, there is a reminder for all parents – talk to your children, watch their behaviors, and contact law enforcement if something seems off,” Yost said. “As for this monster, Highland County is undoubtedly safer now that he is behind bars.”

Upon release from prison, Collins will be required to complete five years of post-release control and register as a Tier III sex offender. This classification requires offenders to register their home address, work address and vehicle information with the county sheriff and verify that information every 90 days for the rest of their lives.

Collins, who is currently incarcerated on an unrelated matter, was indicted by a Highland County grand jury on Feb. 7. An investigation conducted by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office found that Collins engaged in sexual contact with a victim under the age of 10 and another victim under 13.

The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case. The section seeks to offer prosecutors statewide the resources necessary to consistently excel in their work. Seasoned prosecutors from the section are appointed to cases on behalf of the local prosecutor when a conflict or need for specialized expertise arises, such as child sexual abuse cases.