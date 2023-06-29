Gamers Gear Up For Summer Fun With New Gear From CORE Gaming
Level Up Fast with Bags, Gadgets, and Tech from CORE Gaming
Summer vacations bring friends and family together, and video games are a great catalyst for social interaction and shared experiences in person or online.”YORBA LINDA , CA , UNITED STATES , June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming knows the arrival of summer means big changes for gamers. That’s why we make it easy and affordable for gamers to level up quickly for summer with go-bags, gadgets, and tech from top gaming brands.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
Summer means that many gamers are on extended breaks from school or work, so they’ve got more leisure time. Summer is also when many video game publishers tease or release top titles. Gamers can also expect to see more esports tournaments, competitions, and professional gaming league events this time of year.
“For most gamers, summer means increased activity and mobility. The days are longer and warmer, so they tend to be out and about more often,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming “Plus, summer vacations bring friends and family together, and video games are a great catalyst for social interaction and shared experiences in person or online.”
Top choices for Summer 2023 include perennial favorites plus some new items. They’re all vetted for performance, reliability, and style and backed by CORE Gaming’s 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
With its sleek, streamlined design, gamers of all ages can wear the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack practically anywhere. Its spacious main compartment fits laptops up to 17 inches, and the interior features divided sections for gaming accessories, mobile power, and even personal items. Exterior, zippered pockets store cables, headphones, and more.
This backpack comes in three versions. Each offers top functionality and a unique style. The CORE Gaming Backpack with Molded Panel offers a sleek, polished look. The CORE Gaming Backpack with Velcro Panel lets gamers adorn the backpack with their sport, school, team, and company patches. The special edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim was produced in limited quantities. It’s a unique opportunity for gamers to stand out from the crowd.
All versions are pre-wired for a power bank or external battery.
Also produced in limited quantities, the Special Edition Area-51m Elite Backpack for Alienware sports a distinctive white exterior with a reflective Alienware head logo and silver interior. At 14 inches wide by 21 inches tall and 9 inches deep, the backpack offers 40 liters of storage. It features three compartments, six exterior pockets, and seven interior pockets for storing and organizing a wide range of gear. Other highlights include full-size keyboard storage and a padded laptop section to protect from bumps and drops.
Whether gaming off the grid or just kicking back at a tailgate, the new CORE Power 24,000mAh AC/USB Laptop Charger is a must-have for mobile gamers. Lightweight, compact, and travel-friendly, this mobile power device can charge up to four devices at once, including a laptop. Highlights include an AC outlet, dual High-Power USB Outputs, a fast-charge USB C port, plus word class safety features. It comes with a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable.
LucidSound’s LS15P Wireless Gaming Headset is ultra-lightweight and comfortable. It lets gamers upgrade their audio without breaking the bank. It works great with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Features include intuitive quick-access audio controls, interference-free wireless connectivity, custom-tuned 50mm drivers, and a dual-mic system.
Another great headset is LucidSound’s flagship LS50X Hybrid Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset for Xbox. It features lag-free wireless audio and chat for Xbox gaming and simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity for total wireless freedom. Gel-cooled earpads combine with dual noise-canceling mics and powerful custom-tuned drivers to make this the ultimate Xbox headset. Officially licensed for Xbox, it works on Xbox Series X|S.
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch offers premium materials and pro-level gaming features. This Bluetooth-enabled gamepad includes swappable black and white faceplates, a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and a premium protective case.
HyperGear’s SoundRecon RGB LED Gaming Headset offers full-range stereo surround sound, long-wear comfortability, and dynamic RGB lighting. Using the 3.5mm jacks, gamers enjoy multi-platform compatibility for easy transitioning between PC/Mac, console, or mobile devices. Custom-tuned 40mm neodymium drivers provide a phenomenally immersive sound experience.
For the essential gear gamers need to get started at a budget-friendly price point, HyperGear offers popular “4-in-1 Gaming Kits.” The Red Dragon style kit includes a full-sized keyboard, a 6-button scroll-wheel mouse, stereo headphones, and a large gaming mousepad. Better yet – everything is designed to work together right out of the box!
All gamers can use a break from digital eye fatigue. The Visione VX500 Blue Light Blocking Computer and Gaming Glasses from Arozzi help protect from potentially harmful blue light, filter over 99% of UV, and help reduce eye soreness.
Gearing Up for Summer Made Easy
For a limited time, use promo code FIREWORKS at checkout from the CORE Gaming online store to receive 25% off CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, Alienware, and other top brands. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories plus top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners such as Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
# # #
Paul June
Core Gaming
+1 7143991400
info@coregamingusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Mobile Edge Core Gaming Backpack with esports