Cleary Strategies Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary and 2023 PPRA Fast Track Award
We are optimistic and excited about the ever-changing media landscape and the ways in which we successfully navigate it on behalf of our clients.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleary Strategies, a public relations agency, celebrated its 5-year anniversary in the month of June. During its five years of operation, Cleary Strategies has secured over 1,340 media placements in over 300 media outlets on behalf of its varied and extensive roster of clients. Monthly retainer based clients from across the United States remain the primary client source for the agency. Cleary Strategies provides media strategy and placement to thought leaders and brands, as well as crisis planning and management, video editing, and more.
— Ronica Cleary, Cleary Strategies Founder & CEO
“Our 5-year anniversary is an exciting milestone at Cleary Strategies. During the years since our launch, we have streamlined our processes, expanded our team, and increased efficiency,” explains Ronica Cleary, Cleary Strategies Founder & CEO. “We look to the future with plans for continued expansion in terms of both our client roster and services offered. We are optimistic and excited about the ever-changing media landscape and the ways in which we successfully navigate it on behalf of our clients.”
Cleary Strategies also congratulates its Founder & CEO, Ronica Cleary, for her recognition this month as the 2023 Philadelphia Public Relations Association (PPRA) President’s Fast-Track Award recipient. The President’s Fast Track Award honors a member of PPRA annually who has made great contributions to the organization, profession, and community, and who also exemplifies PPRA’s vision for the future. Cleary recently completed her first year on the Board of the PPRA, where she served as Treasurer, and has agreed to continue to do so for two more years. She is committed to service in the industry and community.
About Cleary Strategies: Cleary Strategies is a public relations agency founded by Ronica Cleary in 2018. We are here to help you uncover your story and find the media opportunities that will help you deliver it to the world. Every day we make it possible for our clients to successfully share their message, preserve their image, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's media climate.
Learn more at www.ClearyStrategies.com.
