XMACHINA AI GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4.2M LETTER OF INTENT

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XMachina AI Group Inc., formerly 1210352 B.C. Ltd., (the “Company”) announces that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire 100% interest in a Canadian based AI company for approximately $5,000,000 in cash.

“It gives us great pleasure to announce the opportunity to acquire this company”. Commented Claude G. Théoret, CEO of XMachina AI Group Inc. “As we continue to execute on our business thesis, we see this opportunity as an integral piece of XMachina’s success. The patented technology is a key asset in the fast-growing AI infrastructure vertical and serves as an anchor for AI services revenue going forward” continued Claude G. Théoret.

The Company anticipates closing the acquisition on or before October 31, 2023, subject to the negotiation and execution of a binding Share Purchase Agreement based on the due diligence process conducted by the Company.

About the Company

XMachina AI Group Inc. acquires companies that are applying AI and advanced data analytics in innovative ways to solve real world business problems. The Company accelerates their growth by injecting capital, top tier talent and by streamlining their corporate processes. Current sectors of interest for the Company include supply-chain and logistics, manufacturing, construction, and real estate management. For more information, please visit: https://machina-ai.com

