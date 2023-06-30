Recruiting for Good Launches See America Together Solution to Save on US Travel
We are recruiting for good helping US companies hire talented Americans for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to fund work programs preparing US kids for tomorrow's jobs. We Celebrate USA Everyday; RecruitingforGood.com Good for You +Community Too!
Love to Save Money on Travel and Make a Positive Impact; participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both www.SeeAmericaTogether.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to help fund kids program and rewards referrals to companies hiring with generous travel saving.
Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "For the last 3 years, we've been running The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids and use staffing services to self-fund our meaningful kids work program. Referrals to companies hiring; help us generate more proceeds to do GOOD."
Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest solution to Save Money US Travel; See America Together.
How to See America Together?
Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program.
Introduce a company hiring professional staff to earn $2500 travel gift card to save money on Air Travel, Rental Cars, or The Sweetest Hotels.
Or if you are a parent earn $2500 school travel gift card to save money on Education Tour or Travel for School Choir/Music/Robotics/Sports Team.
Recruiting for Good matches the monies rewarded to fund The Sweetest Gigs; talented kids work on creative gigs to earn US Trips (travel gift cards).
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We offer NO Scholarships...kids can use their creative talent on gigs to earn trips. Before I was a recruiter; I was a teacher. On The Sweetest Gigs kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values...in life...you get...what you give!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Recruiting for Good is launching a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter the workforce and help them land their first job. www.Land1stJob.com
