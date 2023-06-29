66% of Young Adults Prefer TikTok Over Other Platforms for Discovering New Brands, New Survey Reveals

Study Shows 66% of Young Adults Prefer TikTok to Find New Brands

Survey by GoloGuide reveals TikTok's dominance in product discovery and its unique advantage in the young adult demographic.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent survey conducted by GoloGuide, a pioneering marketing agency, TikTok has emerged as the go-to social media platform for young adults aged 18-30 to discover new brands and products. A striking 66% of respondents named TikTok as their primary discovery channel, significantly more than any other social media platform.

The survey collected responses from 150 young adults with the objective of exploring TikTok's influence on consumer behavior and brand discovery. The results showed that TikTok is not just leading in brand discovery, but 61% of respondents have also made a purchase influenced by the platform.

"TikTok is evidently reshaping how young adults discover and interact with brands," said Dustin Lack, Founder of GoloGuide. "As marketers, it's crucial for us to comprehend these trends and adapt our strategies accordingly."

In addition to TikTok's role in brand discovery, 65% of respondents indicated a preference for TikTok over other platforms for the same purpose. Furthermore, an impressive 83% of respondents believe that TikTok holds a unique advantage over other social media platforms when it comes to discovering new brands and products.

"These findings underscore TikTok's growing significance in the digital marketing landscape," said Dustin Lack. "Brands aiming to reach young adults should seriously consider integrating TikTok into their marketing strategies."

