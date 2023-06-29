MyRegistry Expands Accessibility With New Bilingual Gift Lists for Canadian Market
As Canada's gifting market continues to grow exponentially, MyRegistry.com is proud to announce the rollout of its universal, always-on Gift Lists in French.
Our expansion into French was an obvious move with the rate of growth we've been seeing in the Canadian market.”FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada is currently one of the fastest growing markets for weddings and Gift Lists. According to industry data analyzed by the Canadian Gift Association (CanGift) and IBISWorld,a trusted provider of industry trends and market research, Canada’s gift market is currently valued at $10 billion annually. And exclusive data from MyRegistry—the world's leading universal Gift Registry software provider—proves that Canada's gifting industry has no intention of slowing down; Gift Lists created by America’s northern neighbors were up 32 percent in 2022 compared to the year prior.
The growth of Canada's gifting industry is not only driving the country's economy but also pushing businesses to adapt to Canada's unique linguistic landscape, especially in Quebec, where French is the official provincial language.
To comply with Quebec's language laws and support Canada's gifting market, MyRegistry.com is proud to announce the rollout of its universal, always-on Gift Lists in French. The introduction of bilingual Gift Lists allows Canadian retailers and customers to access the full range of MyRegistry.com's services in French for the entire Canadian market.
“Our team is excited to support French-speaking customers, retailers and partners by making our universal software easy to access and use,” said Nancy Lee, president of MyRegistry.com. “Our expansion into French was an obvious move with the rate of growth we've been seeing in the Canadian market. We are elated to be launching this new service in Canada for French speakers to have ease of use with our service.”
MyRegistry's French services include easy onboarding, rollout of the MyRegistry app in French and availability of both its commercial platform and B2B software. French-speaking customers and businesses can take advantage of all the great features that MyRegistry.com has to offer in the language that's convenient for them.
“We are confident that accessible and convenient services with thoughtful localization will lead to continued growth," Lee added.
About MyRegistry.com
MyRegistry.com is the largest universal Gift Registry and Gift List software provider that allows consumers to create one centralized registry or Gift List for any gifting moment, from milestone events like weddings and baby showers to birthdays, holidays and housewarming occasions. We make it easy for friends and family to get you the gifts you really want while saving retailers the hassle of dealing with returns with our easy to implement technology for both consumers and retailers. MyRegistry.com - All stores, One registry.®
