Video Series: Engaging Underserved Populations Learn more about Video Series: Engaging Underserved Populations

Community Engagement in Area Agencies on Aging is a three-part video series highlighting three aging services organizations in New York that are meeting the needs of traditionally underserved populations in their communities.

A full playlist for the series is available on YouTube here.

The video series was funded by the Building Resilient Inclusive Communities (BRIC) program in New York and produced by NYSOFA in partnership with Dr. Melicent Miller, a health equity specialist and the President and CEO of Health Forward LLC, who hosts the series. BRIC is a project of the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, and its goal is to help organizations improve safe access to physical activity, promote healthy eating by improving nutrition security, and reduce social isolation and loneliness.