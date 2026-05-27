NYSOFA Celebrates Older New Yorkers’ Day 2026: Recognizing Over 1... May 27, 2026 | 8:21 AM ET Learn more about NYSOFA Celebrates Older New Yorkers’ Day 2026: Recognizing Over 100 Older Adults for Their Volunteerism and Civic Engagement

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) this week honored over 100 older adults for their extraordinary volunteerism as part of NYSOFA's annual Older New Yorkers' Day celebration. The event took place May 26 in Albany, during Older Americans Month.

New York's 59 county-based offices for the aging and their partners nominate outstanding older adults each year who enrich their communities, making them stronger, inclusive, and supportive through their extraordinary volunteerism and civic engagement.

In a proclamation for Older Americans Month, Governor Kathy Hochul stated, “New York State honors the older adults who give back in their communities through mentorship, civic engagement, entrepreneurship, and service to our country, and expresses gratitude for their volunteerism that serves as the cornerstone for the vital operations of thousands of nonprofits, human services organizations, educational institutions, and community groups.”

NYSOFA’s theme for Older Americans Month 2026 is “Compassion in Action” to highlight older New Yorkers’ profound impact bettering communities across the state.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “Each year, NYSOFA is proud to honor older New Yorkers whose unwavering commitment to service enriches communities throughout our state. Their experience, economic contributions, and civic engagement make a lasting difference in every corner of New York. We are grateful for their impact and for the 59 county offices for the aging, along with the Association on Aging in New York, who work tirelessly to deliver essential services to older adults every day.”

He added: “Looking at the positive impact of NYSOFA's honorees, and the nearly 1 million other older volunteers helping communities across New York, it’s clear to see older adults are vital to strengthening communities and local, regional, state and national economies. In fact, older adult volunteers in New York contribute 474 million hours of community service at an economic value of $13.2 billion.”

The honorees this year are recognized for their support of charitable causes, their work with local health care and human services organizations, grassroots civic contributions, volunteer work with emergency management corps, local fundraising activities, and so much more. Awardees also include volunteers for two statewide NYSOFA-administered programs: The Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) and the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP). These volunteers assume specialized roles that demand many hours of training, intricate problem-solving, and coordination with local organizations to help older adults navigate Medicare and other insurance coverage questions (HIICAP) and quality-of-care issues in long term care facilities (LTCOP).

This year’s honorees have collectively volunteered for more than 2,700 years, raised 223 children, 308 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, and 16 are veterans.

Please read the program book here to find awardees from your region and learn about them.

Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) Executive Director Rebecca Preve said, “Older New Yorkers’ Day is an opportunity to honor and recognize the outstanding contributions of older adult volunteers. Each and every day, older volunteers positively impact the lives of others, assist community-based organizations, and give of themselves without seeking acknowledgment. We are honored to participate in the New York State Office for the Aging’s ceremony highlighting the contributions of older adult volunteers from across New York State. We congratulate each honoree, and thank them for their service to others.”

Governor’s Exemplary Volunteer Service Award

During the ceremony on May 26, NYSOFA and state officials presented the 2026 Governor's Exemplary Volunteer Service Award to David and Shirley Drake. The awardee is chosen for special distinction from among all nominations by local offices for the aging and community partners.

David Drake, who passed away last year, left an enduring legacy of service in his community of Litchfield. He and his wife Shirley Drake together volunteered at their community theater, coached youth sports, supported the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, served at their Senior Club, and volunteered at the Federated Church Food Bank. In fact, David was still volunteering at the food bank just before his passing. At Older New Yorkers’ Day 2026, NYSOFA and the broader aging network community honored both Shirley and David Drake’s service and legacy.

State Support for Age-Friendly Communities

Under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State is providing unprecedented support for older adults, fostering age-friendly community development, programs, and policies, including the many community-based services and supports overseen by NYSOFA. Governor Hochul has also made it a priority for NYSOFA and partner agencies to work together across state government at the highest levels of coordination, through the Master Plan for Aging and other collaborative, cross-sector efforts that are bringing forth new areas of opportunity for older adults and their families.

Background About Older New Yorkers’ Day

Each year, since 1963, federal, state and local governments recognize Older Americans Month in May. New York State began its own tradition several years prior, in 1954, when Governor Thomas Dewey declared May as Senior Citizens Month, well before it was marked nationally. Ever the trend setter, New York established its state government unit on aging, NYSOFA, in 1961 – four years before the Older Americans Act was passed and signed into law. Today Older New Yorkers’ Day is an annual observance in which NYSOFA collects nominations of exceptional older adults from county-based offices for the aging and other community partners.

About the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA)

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) continuously works to help the state’s 4.8 million older adults be as independent as possible for as long as possible through advocacy, development and delivery of person-centered, consumer-oriented, and cost-effective policies, programs, and services that support and empower older adults and their families, in partnership with the network of public and private organizations that serve them. Stay connected—visit the NYSOFA Facebook page, follow @NYSAGING on X, or visit aging.ny.gov.

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