New York State Office for the Aging Partners with Geri-Gadgets to... April 06, 2026 | 8:57 AM ET Learn more about New York State Office for the Aging Partners with Geri-Gadgets to Enhance Engagement for Individuals with Dementia in Social Adult Day…

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) is partnering with Geri-Gadgets to introduce a sensory engagement program designed to enhance participation, connection, and well-being for older adults with dementia attending Social Adult Day Services (SADS) programs across New York State.

The initiative incorporates the Geri-Gadgets Engagement Program, which uses tactile, washable silicone sensory kits along with implementation guidance to help staff create meaningful, failure-free activities for participants.

Social isolation and loneliness remain significant challenges for many older adults. Even in group settings, individuals can feel disconnected when activities are not accessible or engaging. The Geri-Gadgets Engagement Program provides simple, hands-on tools that encourage curiosity, creativity, and shared interaction among participants.

Greg Olsen, Director of the New York State Office for the Aging, said, “We are thrilled to offer yet another tool to assist older adults with dementia in our social model adult day programs. Geri-Gadgets are central to increased engagement and are designed to relieve agitation, encourage focus and restore connection, improving the quality of life for individuals while supporting staff at our adult day centers.”

Becky Preve, Executive Director of the Association on Aging in New York, said, “The Association on Aging in New York commends NYSOFA for the continued commitment to enhancing services and supports for older New Yorkers and families. Geri-Gadgets are another tool for our network to use to engage and interact with participants in social adult day settings to increase satisfaction and impact.”

Geri-Gadgets Founder and CEO Angela Fairhurst said, “Social Adult Day Services programs play an essential role in supporting older adults and their caregivers. We are honored to collaborate with the New York State Office for the Aging to help provide tools that encourage calm, connection, and meaningful moments of engagement.”

Fairhurst has conducted interactive sessions with participating SADS programs to demonstrate flexible ways the kits can be used in daily programming. These sessions emphasize “failure-free” engagement, allowing participants to explore the materials at their own pace while giving staff practical ideas for fostering conversation, connection, and sensory stimulation.

Geri-Gadgets sensory engagement kits are made from patented medical-grade SafeTouch silicone and are designed to be durable, non-toxic, and fully washable, making them well suited for shared environments such as adult day programs, memory care communities, and therapeutic settings.

This partnership reflects a growing emphasis within aging services on non-pharmacological approaches that support emotional well-being, reduce loneliness, and improve quality of life for older adults.

About the New York State Office for the Aging

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) continuously works to help the state’s 4.8 million older adults be as independent as possible for as long as possible through advocacy, development and delivery of person-centered, consumer-oriented, and cost-effective policies, programs, and services that support and empower older adults and their families, in partnership with the network of public and private organizations that serve them. Stay connected—visit the NYSOFA Facebook page; follow @NYSAGING on X; subscribe to our YouTube channel; or visit www.aging.ny.gov.

About the Association on Aging in New York

The Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) supports and advocates for New York’s mostly county-based Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and works collaboratively with a network of organizations that exist to promote independence, preserve dignity, and provide support for residents of New York State as they age. For more information, follow us on Facebook, visit www.agingny.org or call (518) 449-7080.

About Geri-Gadgets

Geri-Gadgets are washable sensory engagement kits made from patented medical-grade SafeTouch silicone. Designed to encourage calm, connection, and hands-on interaction, the kits support meaningful engagement for older adults and individuals with cognitive, sensory, or developmental challenges. Geri-Gadgets are used in adult day programs, memory care communities, therapeutic settings, and other care environments focused on improving quality of life through non-pharmacological approaches. For more information about Geri-Gadgets, visit www.geri-gadgets.com.