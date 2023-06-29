MDC offering free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons July 11 and July 25 near Platte City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, and from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at the Platte Falls Conservation Area near Platte City. MDC will provide the fishing gear and bait. Instructors will give tips and demonstrate gear, then participants will go fishing with coaching from MDC staff and volunteers.

Discover Nature — Fishing classes are open to individuals and families with participants ages 7 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No fishing permit is required while taking the lesson. Registration is required.

Lesson One and Lesson Two will be offered on July 11. Instructors will talk about fishing equipment, demonstrate casting techniques, and show how to handle fish. Participants will learn the proper knots to tie hooks and lures onto fishing line, and how to bait hooks. After the lessons, participants will go fishing. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pt.

Lesson Three and Four topics will include common Missouri fish and their habitat. Additional fishing techniques will be taught such as fishing with artificial lures. Fishing regulations will be covered. Participants must have completed Lesson One and Lesson Two to take the last two lessons. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pv.

Participants who attend all four sessions will have the knowledge and confidence to successfully go fishing and catch fish. The lessons and fishing will be at education ponds on the north side of the Platte Falls Conservation Area.

MDC staff and volunteers will present Discover Nature — Fishing lessons throughout the summer at various locations. To find classes near you, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zty. For information about Missouri fishing opportunities, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9N.