Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,846 in the last 365 days.

DCI INVESTIGATES AND CHARGES ANKENY MAN FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINOR

June 28, 2023

Ankeny, IOWA - On June 28, 2023, following a joint investigation by the Ankeny Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), law enforcement officers arrested 72-year-old Lynn M. Lindaman of Ankeny. Lindaman has been charged with two (2) counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree (Class B Felony) against a minor. The charges against Lindaman follow a complaint filed with the Ankeny Police Department on June 27. 
 
Lindaman has been transported to the Polk County Jail, where he remains without bail.
 
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Ankeny Police Department at (515) 289-5240 or the DCI at (515) 725-0030.
 
Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and the nature of the offense, no additional information is being released at this time.
 
Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

DCI INVESTIGATES AND CHARGES ANKENY MAN FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more