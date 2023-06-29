Miracles for Kids Helps to Raise $5.2M in Donations During 26th Annual Stars & Stripes Tournament
Charity event in Los Cabos, Mexico is a huge success for Miracles for Kids
We were thrilled at the success of this year’s event, and thank all our supporters who made it possible.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracles for Kids is celebrating the success of the 26th Annual Stars & Stripes Tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico, helping to raise $5.2 Million for the children’s charities supported by the Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation. Miracles for Kids has been a lead charitable partner of Stars & Stripes for the last 13 years, bringing down teams of donors, Miracles for Kids families and volunteers each year. This world-class charity fundraiser brings together over 500 supporters from across the nation, and combines spectacular deep-sea fishing, play golf on Mexico’s finest courses, cooking classes, dolphin experiences and live musical entertainment by artists such as Sheryl Crow, Uncle Kracker, Ann Wilson and more!
— Autumn Strier, chief executive officer and co-founder of Miracles for Kids
Since 1997, the event has helped to raise funds for select Southern California/Mexico-based children’s charities, in addition to three honorary charities, with Miracles for Kids participating as a lead charitable partner for over a decade. This year, the Stars & Stripes team set an ambitious goal to make the largest single-year impact, following a 25-year total of over $50 million donated to youth-based organizations. More than just a fundraiser, Stars & Stripes creates lasting memories for participating organizations and attendees alike.
“We look forward to the Stars & Stripes event every year, and this year with Sheryl Crow was amazing,” states Autumn Strier, chief executive officer and co-founder of Miracles for Kids. "Our mission at Miracles for Kids is to relieve some of the financial burdens families of critically ill kids are going through, and we count on the support of the Tournament to help us achieve our goals. We were thrilled at the success of this year’s event, and thank all our supporters who made it possible."
At this year’s event, Miracles for Kids had some big winners in both tournaments, and each day was filled with fun activities to choose from. On Friday the Angel Flight families of Miracles for Kids participated in a cooking class at ACRE where they learned how to press fresh tortillas, make ceviche, mole, and a lemon curd dessert. Team TRAFFIK won 1st place overall in the fishing tournament for catching the most marlin. Team Miracle Makers reeled in and released a 180 lb striped marlin and a 150 lb blue marlin. They also brought in six tuna that were donated to the local orphanage! In the golf tournament, the Broke Bankers Team took 3rd place overall with a total score of 61 points. Elaine Meyer, Bob Rovzar, and Robert Acre-Torres all won closest to the pin, and Aaron Ryan took home longest-drive for men for the second year in a row! Miracles for Kids live auction item, an Ultimate F1 Las Vegas Experience for 6, was a huge success and sold for $39,000 to a fabulous group of donors who will get to watch as Formula 1 lights up the sports and entertainment capital of the world in November 2023.
It was a beautiful and successful weekend raising money for Miracles for Kids and the other youth-based Southern California and Mexico beneficiaries. Learn how you can “be the miracle” for families in need and explore internships, corporate sponsorships, community programs, giving circles, or local events at MiraclesForKids.org.
About Miracles for Kids:
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles team currently serves families in treatment at the following hospitals: CHOC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, City of Hope and Loma Linda University Hospital. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
About Stars & Stripes Foundation:
Named after the children it helps - the real stars of the tournament - and the striped marlin in the Sea of Cortez, Stars & Stripes began in 1996 as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County. Now in its 25th year, the Stars & Stripes beneficiaries - including seven Southern California/Mexico-based charities and three honorary charities - receive much-needed financial assistance which they can use to expand their programs. Team registration fees pay for all costs of the event. When you make a donation to Stars & Stripes, proceeds are used to match dollars raised by the beneficiary charities, allowing the money they raise to increase and create more impact. Learn more at StarsandStripesTournament.com.
