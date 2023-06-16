Renowned Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Tyler Hales, Expands Practice to Beverly Hills, CA
‘Hales Reel Smile’ to enhance patients’ confidence and well-being
I look forward to helping individuals achieve their dream smiles, and I am committed to providing the highest level of care and artistry to all of my patients.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tyler Hales, a prominent figure in the field of cosmetic dentistry, is thrilled to announce the expansion of his esteemed cosmetic dental practice, Hales Aesthetic, to the iconic city of Beverly Hills. Known for his exceptional expertise and dedication to creating natural looking, celebrity calibur beautiful smiles, Dr. Hales is set to bring his renowned cosmetic services and passion for aesthetic dentistry to the heart of the entertainment capital in Los Angeles, California.
— ~ Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Tyler Hales
With a strong reputation as a trusted cosmetic dentist for over a decade, Dr. Hales has been sought after by celebrities, public figures, and patients worldwide. His innovative approach, combined with his commitment to patient care, has earned him recognition as a leading expert in the industry. Some of his celebrity clients include: Madison LeCroy, Jax Taylor, Slade Smiley, Faye Resnick, and Dr. Laura Purdy (America’s Favorite Doctor). Dr. Hales' expansion to Beverly Hills marks an exciting milestone in his career, allowing him to cater to the diverse clientele in Los Angeles known for its focus on beauty and aesthetics.
Dr. Hales specializes in natural smile makeovers, known as the “Hales Reel Smile” veneer process. He combines state-of-the-art technology with artistic precision to create stunning smiles that enhance his patients' overall confidence and well-being. With his meticulous attention to detail and a personalized approach, Dr. Hales has transformed countless smiles and earned the trust and admiration of his loyal patients.
The new Los Angeles office will offer the same exceptional quality of care and expertise that has become synonymous with Dr. Tyler Hales in South Orange County. Patients can expect a welcoming and comfortable environment designed to provide a first-class dental experience.
"I am incredibly excited to bring my passion for cosmetic dentistry to the vibrant city of Beverly Hills," states Dr. Hales. "I look forward to helping individuals achieve their dream smiles, and I am committed to providing the highest level of care and artistry to all of my patients."
Dr. Hales' new office is conveniently located in the heart of Los Angeles, allowing easy access for patients seeking his expertise in cosmetic dentistry. He and his partners provide a full range of dental services in his office located in Orange County and his Beverly Hills location will focus on smile makeovers and veneers. Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment for a free virtual smile consultation and learning more can visit his website at: https://halesaesthetic.com/
# # #
About Hales Aesthetic:
Dr. Tyler Hales is a nationally renowned celebrity cosmetic dentist located in Los Angeles and South Orange County, CA. Dr. Hales graduated from University of Southern California School of Dentistry where he discovered his passion for cosmetic dentistry and now dedicates his time exclusively to creating confident smiles with porcelain veneers. With modern technological advancements, Dr. Hales provides unparalleled results that transform lives. To learn more and schedule a free virtual consultation visit the site at https://halesaesthetic.com/. Follow @drtylerhales on Instagram to see real patient results, special offers, and surprising before and after images.
Susana Franco
P2R Inc.
email us here