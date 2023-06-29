SOBAK Releases New Single With MTS Records "Like Heaven's Wings"

The Florida-based melodic rock artist releases the single and lyric video on June 30th. It’s the first single from his forthcoming album, “A Little More Time.”

DAYTONA, FL, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday June 30th, Florida-based singer-songwriter, SOBAK, will release the first single from his highly-anticipated album, “A Little More Time.” This melodic “spirit rock” artist has been captivating audiences for years and is finally giving fans a taste of what’s to come with this single release, “Like Heaven’s Wings.”

SOBAK has been making music since he was 15 and has since had a number of successful releases nationwide. He studied music at Ball State University and the University of Nevada Las Vegas and continues to hone his craft. His songs have been played on national radio and have been noted for their realness and heartfelt lyrics. His songs often speak of love, loss, dreams, and struggles of everyday life and relationships.

This single, titled “Like Heaven’s Wings,” will likely be no different. Fans can look forward to this song as being one of Sobak’s best and most truthful performances to date. The single will be available on all streaming platforms, and it is the first single to be released in anticipation of the album.

ABOUT SOBAK: Rooted in a musical family, Anthony Sobak began his career at the age of fifteen performing and writing music. At seventeen, Mr. Sobak had his first song “Drugs Don’t Do It” published and released nationwide by a compilation album produced by the Just Say No Foundation. Sobak has earned the respect of many with his memorable performances throughout the states of Nevada and California.

For more information, please visit SOBAK’s website at www.anthonysobakmusic.com.

https://hypeddit.com/sobak/likeheavenswings

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Like Heaven's Wings - SOBAK

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

