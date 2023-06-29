Westport Weston Family YMCA 44th Annual Open Water Race at Compo Beach, Westport CT
Swimmers get ready to take to the water during Westport Weston YMCA's Point to Point Open Water Race in Westport, CT
Members of Team Triumph share in the celebration of completing Point to Point at Compo Beach, Westport CT.
Excited members of Team Triumph take a moment before getting the boats in the water and swimming their passengers in the Point to Point race, Compo Beach, Westport, CT.
Competitors take to the water last July at the Westport Weston Family YMCA Point to Point Open Water Race, Compo Beach, Westport, CT
The 44th Point to Point, open water swim, is an officially timed race. Prizes for top finishers will be awarded with a kids race taking place at 9:30am.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Westport Weston Family YMCA to hold 44th Annual Point-to-Point, Open Water Charity Swim at Compo Beach, Sun., July 16.
The WWFY’s Point-to-Point Compo Beach Open Water Swim, one of Westport’s longest running sporting events, will take place on Sunday, July 16 from 7:00 - 11:00am. The 44th annual charity swim kicks off near the Compo Beach cannons covering a GPS-routed one-mile loop.
All proceeds go to the WWFY’s aquatics programs to improve aquatics safety in the community, including swim lessons that equip children and adults at all levels with essential lifesaving water safety skills. The WWFY strives to build strong, confident swimmers and help to minimize the risk of drowning.
The much-anticipated charity open water swim draws numerous local swimmers, as well as competitors from New York, New Jersey, Upper New England and across Connecticut. A time trial start with 5 swimmers at a time going every 5 seconds, will begin at 8:05am. The swimmers will seed themselves by projected swim times. New for this year, participants can expect highly accurate race results with the use of an automated chip-based aquatic timing system.
Those who register before July 16 will pay $60 and can do so online at westporty.org/44th. In-person day-of registration at Compo Beach costs $75 and starts at 7AM. The top three men’s and women’s finishers will win awards. Registered swimmers get an official Point-to-Point swim cap and T-shirt.
Again this year, the WWFY is partnering with My Team Triumph a national non-profit athletic ride-along organization created for children, teens, adults and veterans with disabilities who would otherwise not be able to experience endurance events such as open water swims, road races, or triathlons. The group has more than 30 Captains and 200+ volunteers. Captains or special needs athletes are paired with able-bodied angel volunteers who use specialized racing equipment such as a raft to pull their Captain during the race. Special needs athletes who would like to participate must register in advance with My Team Triumph.
For any questions or if you are interested in volunteering at the event, please contact Josephine Rojas at jrojas@westporty.org.
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that strives to be a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Our purpose is to strengthen the foundations of the community through our actions and programs. We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the YMCA, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.
