SRT Announces Linux Versions of Managed File Transfer Solution in AWS Marketplace

ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South River Technologies, Inc. (SRT) today announced that Linux versions of their Managed File Transfer and Secure File Transfer solutions are now available through the AWS Commercial and AWS GovCloud Marketplaces. SRT has offered solutions in AWS since 2015.

The benefit for SRT customers is cost savings on licensing of the operating system, as Linux is less expensive to run in AWS than a Windows Server. Pay-as-You-Go costs for running Linux rather than Windows result in about 50% savings on operating system costs. Purchasing an AWS Reserved Instance in Linux could increase customer savings to more than 60%.

“Over the years, we have received requests for Linux versions of our solutions,” says Michael Ryan, South River Technologies’ CEO. “With the rapid growth of our cloud offerings, the time was absolutely right for a Linux offering, and AWS is the perfect platform to launch our Linux versions.”

SRT offers managed file transfer, reverse proxy, secure file transfer and Cisco CUCM backup in AWS. All Linux versions of the applications are available immediately in the AWS marketplace. Expert consulting services are also offered by South River Technologies to assist customers with migrating on-site installations to the cloud, and to help customers best optimize their cloud expenditures.

About South River Technologies

SRT develops secure file transfer solutions that can be deployed to best suit your organization's needs, whether it’s cost-effective Pay-as-You-Go solutions; an on-premises implementation, or a hybrid approach.

We are committed to a transparent, customer-driven sales process that shortens your evaluation time to achieve a solution. We are open about pricing, will never demand your personal details to try our software and do not require a 3-year commitment. We know you will get so much value that you’ll choose to stay with us.

Our solutions are not constrained by tech debt. We build and maintain our software using the most modern platform and tools, which means a more agile environment for continual improvement and stronger security.

South River Technologies is privately held, and headquartered in Annapolis, MD. We proudly support more than 30,000 customers worldwide who trust our software for automating and securing their file transfers.

Contact Information: press@southrivertech.com