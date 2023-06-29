Minnesota's Distinguished High School Students Honored (6/28/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Education honored four distinguished Minnesota high school students virtually June 20 with Scholars of Distinction awards in the areas of Science, STEM and Social Studies. The students honored include: Scholar of Promise Ella Hennigan, Washburn High School, Minneapolis

Project: To What Extent do Modern-Day Protests have Positive and Long-Lasting Effects?

Category: Social Studies Scholar of Distinction Arul Banerjea, East Ridge High School, Woodbury

Project: The Effect of The Number of Seizures Per Day Suffered by Epileptic Patients on Changes in the Left Anterior Hippocampus’s Activity

Category: Science Apollo Oase, Apple Valley High School, Apple Valley

Project: Variables that Impact Growth Rate in Super Hot Peppers

Category: Science Ahan Devgun, Blake School, Hopkins

Project: Digital Mental Health: An Evaluation of Cultural Competence

Category: STEM To earn recognition in the Scholars of Distinction, a student must complete required work in Minnesota’s academic standards, demonstrate mastery of complex subject matter, and apply their knowledge and skills on a challenging project. Students are eligible for award consideration in mathematics, science, social studies or STEM. The students may be enrolled in grades 11-12 at a public or private school; homeschooled in grades 11-12, or enrolled in a Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program.

The Scholars of Distinction program is back after being paused during COVID-19. The program has been revised to be virtual to make it more accessible for students from all parts of the state to participate. “These four students have done exemplary work, and I congratulate them on the effort they put into their projects and to challenge themselves,” said Education Commissioner Willie Jett. “I’m honored to be bringing back the Scholars of Distinction program after the pandemic to once again recognize the excellent work Minnesota students are doing. I encourage all Minnesota students in grades 11 and 12 to participate in this program, no matter their zip code.” Scholars of Distinction encourages students to think critically and creatively about academic and social issues and about how they can make a difference in their communities. All students who wish to apply for a Scholars of Distinction Award can find more information on MDE’s Scholars of Distinction webpage. The Scholars of Distinction is expanding for the 2023-24 school year to include new categories Environmental Leadership, Computer Science and Cultural Studies. The 2024 Scholars of Distinction intent to submit application opens Oct. 1. ###