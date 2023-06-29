$1 MILLION WINNER DREAMS OF OPENING A SANDWICH SHOP

Back

HUMBOLDT – Winning a million-dollar prize can open up a world of opportunities. And for a recent such winner from Humboldt, one dream is to open a sandwich shop franchise in his home town.

“I love sandwiches,” said George F., who currently works as a barber. “One of the sandwich franchises we had in town closed, so I’ve thought a lot about opening one up on my own.”

George’s big win came from redeeming a “free ticket” prize won by playing the “100X” instant ticket game. That free ticket turned into another winner—but this time it was the game’s top prize.

“It was really something to see all of those zeroes on the ticket,” he said laughing. “I really couldn’t believe it.”

The lucky ticket came from Express Shop, 2600 N. Central Ave. in Humboldt (Gibson County).

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions. For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.