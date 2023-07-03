Weed and Whiskey TV Adds The Sounds Of Deep Ellum Music Videos To Streaming Lineup
EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis industry is ever-growing and dynamic, evolving in step with the latest trends, consumer tastes, and legal landscape changes. At the forefront of these dynamic changes is Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, the visionary mind behind the innovative digital platform Weed and Whiskey TV. Recognizing the rising tide of independent video content producers, Joyner has devised a strategic 1,000-day plan to broaden the reach of the popular lifestyle channel, creating a win-win situation for content creators, advertisers, and the curious consumer base alike.
One of the first fruits borne of this forward-thinking initiative is the exciting new addition to the Weed and Whiskey TV lineup: "The Sounds Of Deep Ellum."
"In the true spirit of independent artists, Deep Ellum celebrates diversity through music with the upcoming release of the Sounds of Deep Ellum album on vinyl July 14th, 2023. This iconic neighborhood has always provided the soundtrack to the city, and the multi-genre compilation album personifies the emerging new music and sound of the modern era,” says Gianna Madrini, founder of The Deep Ellum 100 and Executive Producer of the album.
Daulton O’Neill, a spokesperson for Weed and Whiskey TV expressed his enthusiasm for the new collaboration. "Our collaboration with 'The Sounds Of Deep Ellum' marks an exciting milestone for Weed and Whiskey TV. We are thrilled to bring this captivating movement and music to our audience, providing an entertaining platform that celebrates the vibrant underrepresented musical acts.
"Our advertising and sponsor partners are just excited as we are with this initiative," states Joyner. "Compelling content along with great products getting exposure makes this a win for everyone. We moved from being a SVOD (subscription video on demand) to an AVOD (advertising video on demand) in June of 2022. In one year, we’ve had 142,000+ “partakers” signup for our free streaming network and we have 80,000+ of those “partakers” engaging with us weekly.” J-Man continues “Based on those numbers, we set a 1,000-day plan beginning on July 4, 2023, on the 50th anniversary of Willie Nelson’s Picnic, with a goal of 1,000,000 “partakers” signed up by, of course, April 20, 2026 which just by coincidence is my actual birthday”.
Through this ambitious plan, Joyner aims to provide independent film makers, musical acts and producers of cannabis, spirits, and alternative products video content a unique platform of distribution. The initiative also extends to marketing and promotional opportunities, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and creativity in a rapidly expanding sector. By tapping into the pool of underrepresented talent, Weed and Whiskey TV aims to diversify its content repertoire while encouraging the growth of independent creators.
“It’s exciting to be a part of this unique platform that every week delivers information to help demystify cannabis and help change the stereotype of someone that partakes of this wonderful plant” shared Executive Producer Tyler Davis, “We’ve accomplished a lot in one year and we’re so excited about the next 1,000 days.”
"Deep Ellum 100 & The Sounds Of Deep Ellum" begins its streaming premiere on Weed and Whiskey TV in July, 2023. Audiences can experience this groundbreaking musical content on the channel's website at www.weedandwhiskey.tv or on their ROKU channel.
Jerry "J-Man" Joyner's 1,000 day plan represents a bold vision for Weed and Whiskey TV, aligning the platform with the changing dynamics of the cannabis industry. By providing a platform for independent creators, Joyner seeks to enhance the diversity of content while fostering creativity and innovation. This plan, coupled with the channel's commitment to showcasing unique and innovative programming, underscores Weed and Whiskey TV's commitment to the cannabis community. As Joyner and his team move towards the future, we can anticipate more captivating content, powerful partnerships, and bold initiatives that will continue to elevate the cannabis lifestyle.
About Weed and Whiskey News:
Weed and Whiskey News is a weekly news show about the cannabis and spirits industries. It is hosted by Jerry "J-Man" Joyner and streams on Roku, YouTube, or any internet-connected device at www.weedandwhiskey.tv. With a distinctive blend of humor and in-depth reporting, the show delivers the latest news and insights in a fun, engaging format. Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact-based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements, and legislation.
About Weed And Whiskey TV:
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. Much of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST!
About W And W Digital, LLC:
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
