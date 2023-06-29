Public Meeting to Discuss Proposed Regulation Changes

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding public meetings across the state to gather input on proposed changes to the following regulations:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 28, Regulation Governing Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims

Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons



The Laramie Region public meeting will be held on Thursday, July 6 at 6 PM. It will take place at the Laramie Game and Fish office, located at 1212 S Adams St, Laramie. Information for the timing of other statewide public meetings can be found on the Game and Fish website.

Likely to be of broad interest are the Chapter 2 proposed changes to allow use of night vision equipment to hunt predatory species on public lands, and Chapter 42 proposed changes to mountain lion pursuit seasons and harvest limits. The proposed pursuit season occurs after mortality limits in a hunt area have been reached, and is for resident houndsmen for dog training purposes only (no harvest). The proposed pursuit season ends on the last regular hunting season date listed for the hunt area. Proposed changes to harvest limits are most pronounced in western Wyoming, with increased mortality limits aimed at reducing predation on struggling mule deer populations.

Draft regulations are available from:

WGFD website at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings

WGFD, Casper Game and Fish Office, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604, (307) 233-6400.

Copies of draft regulations may be obtained from the address listed below in accordance with Commission Regulation Chapter 1, Regulation Governing Access to Records.

Methods for submitting public comment – Deadline is 5:00 PM August 4, 2023.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Wildlife Division

Attn: Regulations

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their September 2023 meeting in Gillette.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office. The Laramie office can be reached at 307-745-4046.

