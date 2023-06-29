Job Opening: Local Government Auditor

The Office of the State Auditor ensures transparent, accountable, and effective government.

Job Description

The Audit Practice Division of the Minnesota Office of the State Auditor provides local governments with an independent analysis of internal controls, legal and grant compliance, financial reporting and disclosure requirements, and management practices. As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in external financial and compliance audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.

Duties require the auditor to document, test, and evaluate internal controls; perform legal compliance testing; perform federal grant compliance testing; analyze transactions and financial activities; test accuracy and determine data reliability; document audit evidence in work papers; and develop audit findings.

Department : Audit Practice

: Audit Practice Job ID : 67112

: 67112 Number of Positions Available : 2

: 2 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date: 7/20/2023

Minimum Qualifications

Preferred Qualifications

The ideal candidate: Meets the educational requirements (150 credit hours) for eligibility for a CPA certificate Has successfully completed some or all parts of the CPA exam Has a GPA of 3.0 or higher in accounting courses and overall Has strong oral and written communication skills and organizational skills Has a demonstrated ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team Has computer skills, including experience using word processing, spreadsheet, and database software Successfully completes an assessment exercise



Additional Requirements

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.