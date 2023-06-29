Mandy Lubrano Honored by Triangle Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award
Celebrating Professional and Community Accomplishments
Through her mindful mentorship and relentless pursuit of excellence, Mandy has gifted me the education of a lifetime.”DURHAM, NC, US, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AAE Speakers Bureau is honored to announce that our Vice President, Mandy Lubrano, has been included in the Triangle Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 esteemed list of award winners in 2023.
Prior to becoming the fourth employee at AAE in 2012, Lubrano was a professional soccer player for the Buffalo Flash and a two-time NCAA Women’s Collegiate Soccer National Champion at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Interpersonal and Organizational Communications.
“We are extremely proud of Mandy and her remarkable achievement of receiving the Triangle Business Journal’s 40 under 40 award,” said Margo Dunnigan, AAE Chief Operating Officer. “Her outstanding dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent truly set Mandy apart. This recognition is a testament to her significant contributions and the invaluable impact she’s made on AAE and her community.”
In 2022 Lubrano set an all-time record for revenue generated in a year while also leading the entire sales team to a record year. In addition to assisting her many business and university clients with booking speakers and celebrities, Lubrano manages, trains, and mentors the sales team. In 2019, following many years of progressive sales growth for the company, she was promoted to vice president.
“It was an honor to begin my business career at AAE and especially valuable to have worked under Mandy’s leadership these last six years. Through her mindful mentorship and relentless pursuit of excellence, Mandy has gifted me the education of a lifetime,” Maddy McPeak, AAE Senior Sales Manager said. “She is as equally driven, bold, and persistent as she is inclusive, kind, and sincere. Mandy truly embodies the AAE mission and demonstrates a first-in-class, service-oriented mentality in all she does.”
Lubrano is equally dedicated to supporting charitable causes and giving back. Annually, she supports the Darren Daulton Foundation which directly supports families who have family members battling brain-related illnesses or injuries. She became involved with the organization after losing her father to brain cancer in 2015. She is also an active supporter of the company’s community service efforts, AAE Cares.
Winners of this year’s 40 Under 40 award will be celebrated this evening at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater in Raleigh.
About AAE Speakers Bureau
AAE (All American Entertainment) Speakers Bureau is a full-service speaker and entertainment booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global entertainment buyers, AAE has booked over $300M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrated its 20th anniversary.
