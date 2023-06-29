The SUDEP Data Alliance Welcomes Cove Neurosciences

We’re excited to develop a groundbreaking approach of analyzing real-world patient data to better understand SUDEP.” — Dr. Nardin Samuel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The SUDEP Data Alliance today announced it has welcomed their newest member, Cove Neurosciences Inc. The partnership aims to develop novel tools to analyze real-world epilepsy data, and advance the Alliance’s mission to understand and prevent Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

Cofounded by Neureka® and Briya, the SUDEP Data Alliance is an open data network that provides real-world data that unites a global community of researchers, non-profits, mission-driven companies, and people impacted by epilepsy.

Dr. Joerg Hoelzing, board member at Neureka, shares, “To solve the mystery of SUDEP and bring relief to families with epilepsy, it’s going to take collaborative partnerships backed by deep science. Cove brings an immense amount of expertise in analyzing real-world brain data.”

Led by a world-class team of physicians, neuroscientists, and data scientists, Cove pioneers the way in next-generation brain data science, using their novel software platform and analysis tools. Cove’s approach uses network neuroscience to drive precision neuromodulation and identify specific biomarkers for neurological conditions.

“Massive amounts of both clinical and real-world epilepsy data are required to better understand SUDEP and develop new treatments,” says Dan Peres, M.D., VP Business Development of Briya. “We’re proud to welcome Cove to partner with us in analyzing this unprecedented data.”

Dr. Nardin Samuel, CEO and Cofounder of Cove, says, “Using cutting-edge data analysis, Cove is confident we can advance the mission of the SUDEP Data Alliance. We’re excited to develop a groundbreaking approach of analyzing real-world patient data to better understand SUDEP.”



About SUDEP Data Alliance

The SUDEP Data Alliance has a mission to create an open data network to solve the mystery of SUDEP, in the hope of developing new life-saving interventions. The SUDEP Data Alliance provides real-world data that unites a global community of researchers, non-profits, mission-driven companies, and people impacted by epilepsy. For more information, visit https://www.sudepdata.org/

About Neureka®

Neureka® is a digital health platform that enables continuous, personalized remote care for epilepsy and other chronic neurological conditions. Neureka®’s mission is to advance real-world epilepsy care and end Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) by 2030, using AI-powered wearables. Neureka® provides peace of mind with caregiver alerts, easy medication management, and at-home sleep monitoring. Neureka® brings users the independent lifestyle they seek, and gives their medical providers actionable data for faster treatment interventions. For more information, visit https://www.neureka.ai/

About Briya

Briya is a data curation and retrieval platform that allows medical data to be shared seamlessly, with unprecedented ease and speed. The platform handles all technical, regulatory, and logistical aspects of the data transfer, and uses groundbreaking technology to flawlessly match same-patient records across data sources. With Briya, clinicians and researchers are empowered with high quality, up-to-date and longitudinal data that have been unified across the globe and standardized in FHIR to fuel significant insights and clinical action. For more information, please visit www.briya.com.

About Cove Neurosciences Inc.

Cove is a multi-dimensional data integration company that is bringing clients the next generation of brain data science. We are applying novel and scalable analysis tools to translate brain data into functionally meaningful information. This leads to a better understanding of brain function in healthy people to optimize mental performance and wellness, as well as in individuals with neurologic or psychiatric disorders to improve diagnoses, develop novel therapies, and optimize existing treatments. For more information, visit https://www.coveneuro.com/