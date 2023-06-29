AMIQ Celebrates 20 Successful Years in Semiconductor Design and Verification

Recognized as Experts in Verification Services and EDA Software

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AMIQ, an established leader in verification services and electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for semiconductor development, today announced that it has reached the key milestone of 20 successful years in the industry. With its complementary business units AMIQ Consulting and AMIQ EDA, the company has helped thousands of engineers worldwide develop some of the most advanced chips available and achieve first-silicon success.

AMIQ was founded in Bucharest, Romania in 2003 as a high-quality verification services company by engineers Cristian Amitroaie, Stefan Birman, and Adrian Simionescu. Their real-world project experience and deep knowledge of the hardware design verification domain, languages, methodologies, and tools helped many companies deliver complex designs on time and within budget. Industries such as automotive, telecommunications, and computers and peripherals have benefitted from their services.

“We started AMIQ to help our customers be successful, to work with the best talent, and to give something back to our community,” said Stefan Birman, CEO of AMIQ Consulting. “Along the way, we developed internal tools as needed to help us write better verification code and allow us to focus on finding bugs in customer designs. One of these was an integrated development environment (IDE) for hardware design and verification languages, a novel and innovative idea in 2005.”

The AMIQ EDA business unit was established in 2008 to make Design and Verification Tools (DVT) Eclipse IDE available for worldwide customer use. This solution was already production-proven on consulting projects to help engineers develop new code on tight schedules, understand legacy or poorly documented code, and get new engineers up to speed quickly. For the first time, it made the benefits of an IDE available not just to software programmers, but to hardware design and verification engineers as well.

“After an extended Beta test period with positive feedback from users, we were certain that DVT Eclipse IDE would be a success,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA. “Our customers often say that they could not imagine developing code without it. We have since expanded our solutions to include DVT IDE for Visual Studio (VS) Code, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator. All of them have also received high praise and been successful products.”

AMIQ EDA will be exhibiting in Booth 1326 at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco’s Moscone Center July 10-12 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Representative will be available to discuss both EDA solutions and consulting services. For more information on the conference, visit https://dac.org/.

About AMIQ Consulting

AMIQ Consulting combines a deep knowledge of hardware design verification domain, languages, methodologies, and tools with extensive project experience to help companies deliver complex ASIC and FPGA designs on time and within budget and infrastructure constraints. Consulting services range from functional and system-level verification to training and outsourcing. Established in 2003, the company has built up a solid base of expertise in pre-silicon hardware verification and a strong reputation among clients in the automotive, telecommunications, and computers and peripherals industries. AMIQ Consulting: Expert Verification Services. High quality. Cost effective. On time.

For more information about AMIQ Consulting and its solutions, visit www.amiq.com/consulting/.

About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT IDE for VS Code, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit www.dvteclipse.com.