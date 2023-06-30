Space Ball Slam Dunks Onto Steam this July

Indie VR studio 31 Labs is proud to announce Space Ball, its action-packed “all-sports” VR game is coming to Steam Early Access on 13th July 2023.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie VR studio 31 Labs is proud to announce Space Ball, its action-packed “all-sports” VR game is coming to Steam Early Access on 13th July 2023.

Experience the thrill and excitement of Space Ball in VR! Igniting a rocket under the average sports match, Space Ball launches players into futuristic arenas full of non-stop action. Requiring quick thinking and lightning reactions players can choose from Football, Basketball and Handball modes.

Featuring online team-based matches that support up to six players, Space Ball supports 1vs1, 2vs2 and 3vs3 sessions.

With drop-in and drop-out flexibility, AI bots fill in the numbers for continuous gameplay.

Space Ball features a unique movement mechanic that anyone can quickly pick up. There’s no need for teleportation or stick-based smooth movement here, simply use your hands to leap across the arenas. Slam them into the ground to accelerate, then use the Dash feature to reach even great heights and distances!

Space Ball Key Features:

Online multiplayer and AI Bots with multiple difficulty settings

Create Private and Public matches

1vs1, 2vs2 and 3vs3 team selection

Character customisation options - be a Cat, Pigeon, or even a Capybara!

Arenas are filled with fans to bring matches to life!

Full voice chat with privacy settings

Calorie counter

Space Ball features a variety of customisation options to make each player look unique. Adding some humour into the game they can select different animal heads, whether they’re a cat lover, prefer gorillas or a cuddly panda, there will be 10 available at launch. Add further flair with a cool hat, there will be over 15 to choose from.

“Space Ball has been a passion project for me and the team for such a long time. Creating a sports game that’s fun, energetic and accessible has been at the heart of development since day one,” said 31 Labs’ CTO Alexander Travkin.

“We’re super excited to finally announce Space Ball for SteamVR players and we can’t wait to see you all courtside in July!”

Space Ball will be available on Steam Early Access for FREE when it launches on 13th July 2023.

Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DNMvEyeaqx16pC7gjCatucvCnIPNtECP?usp=drive_link

Discord: https://discord.gg/MagRjHMZC3

For more information on Space Ball or to arrange an interview with 31 Labs, please contact: kjoyce@tinybrains.uk or pgraham@tinybrains.uk

About 31 Labs

31 Labs is an indie VR team dedicated to the evolution of VR gaming. Space Ball is their first title, taking sports that everyone worldwide knows and loves and giving them a twist with new locomotion mechanics and gameplay options.