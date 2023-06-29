Submit Release
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attends EU summit in Brussels on 29–30 June

SWEDEN, June 29 - Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is in Brussels for the two-day summit of the European Council. Agenda items include EU support to Ukraine, security and defence, China, migration and competitiveness. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will also sum up the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

A joint press conference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel will be held on Friday.

