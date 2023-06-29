Hugues Sanon meets Sheriff Jim Quattrone seeking a partnership with religious leaders to better serve the community
Ambassador Hugues Sanon also met with the County Executive , Mr. PJ Wendel in Mayville NY and he encouraged cultural diversity and multiculturalism in CC areas.
Worst thing that can happen to our society is for the clergy to abandon the people: they're the most respected and are in constant contact with the people; they are in best position to help.”CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday June 21, the United Nations's special envoy of international relations for the council for Justice equality and Peace (COJEP International) met with the Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone to address some of the successes and challenges facing the Sheriff department and to propose a partnership with the Clergy leaders to better serve the people in Chautauqua County.
— Hugues Sanon
"I had the great honor to meet with Sheriff Jim Quattrone at my residence to discuss some of the successes and some challenges encountered by his department, and to encourage a partnership with the area religious leaders to strengthen law enforcement's capacity to better serve the resident of Chautauqua County," said Ambassador Sanon, who has made Chautauqua County his new home".
"I was so amazed to see that despite his great qualifications, his vast experience and his exceptional leadership in law enforcement, Sheriff Quattrone is so humble and wise; he listens to others to better understand and see the big picture at all levels and from all groups in the society," said Mr. Sanon, who presented to Sheriff Jim Quattrone a Medal of Honor and a Global Leadership Award on behalf of the Council for Justice, Equality and Peace and the Foundation for a Drug-Free World that read;
"Medal of Merit awarded to SHERIFF James B. QUATTRONE by Ambassador Hugues Sanon on behalf of COJEP International and FDFWA in recognition of honorable service to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department.
"Global leadership Award presented to SHERIFF James B. QUATTRONE by Ambassador Hugues Sanon on behalf of COJEP International and FDFWA in recognition of honorable service to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department"..
At the end of the two-hour discussion coordinated by Pastor Mark Hinman, Senior Pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church, and at the suggestion of Ambassador Sanon, Sheriff Quattrone agreed to create a liaison between Chautauqua County clergy leaders and the Sheriff's Department.
The Clergy Liaison Program will be a partnership between the Sheriff's Office and clergy leaders, aimed at improving public safety and police-community relations throughout Chautauqua County.
The Sheriff's Office will provide members of the clergy with appropriate training so that they can acquire the skills necessary to better collaborate with the Sheriff's Office. In addition, once appointed, the clergy will participate in various events organized by the Sheriff's Office.
According to Quattrone, the goal of his first term as sheriff was collaboration and cooperation between the sheriff's office and all other law enforcement agencies, particularly in the area of narcotics investigations, and he was able to achieve this relatively quickly during his first term and continues to improve working relationships.
Quattrone also said that he had insisted on maintaining an open and honest budget with the county legislature, and that he believed he had done a good job with the legislature and that the sheriff's office had been able to maintain the budget.
"Today, working with clergy leaders would be an excellent initiative to reach out to the community and to better protect and serve the people"said Sheriff Quattrone.
Sheriff Quattrone will host a VIP breakfast with CHAUTAUQUA County's religious leaders in August to solidify the partnership.
Chief Quattrone has been in law enforcement for over 36 years with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, with countless qualifications, experiences and accomplishments.
According to Ambassador Hugues Sanon, who took part in a discussion on racial discrimination that same day in Mayville, at the invitation of County Executive PJ Wendell; "to address some of the issues facing Chautauqua County in terms of racial discrimination, substance abuse, employment opportunities, housing, business opportunities, etc., we need to be bridge builders. We can't keep burning bridges, we have to be bridge builders, meaning bringing everyone to the table, regardless of background, gender, religion, culture, ethnicity, socioeconomic status or age. Thus, condemning and combating racism, xenophobia and intolerance against Africans, Puerto Ricans, Haitians and indigenous peoples in Chautauqua County must now be a priority for County Executive
PJ Wendell who must continue to embrace multiculturalism.
