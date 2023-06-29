Kevin Whitted Basketball Services Hosts Young3 Basketball Camp In Memphis

Kevin Whitted Basketball Services & Young3 are partnering to host a 3-on-3 basketball camp in Memphis. Kevin Whitted is a retired professional basketball player and coach. He now trains stellar athletes in his private gym in Memphis. BIG3 Gives Back: KWBS Young3 Camp gives youth ages 9 -14 the opportunity to learn more about 3-on-3 basketball on July 14th in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES , June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BIG3 Gives Back: KWBS Young3 Camp is Friday, July 14th in Memphis, TN. This free basketball skills camp is hosted by Kevin Whitted Basketball Services (KWBS) and is open to 40 youth ages 9 -14. This is the first time for the camp in Memphis, and young ballers will learn the fundamentals of 3-on-3 basketball in a fun and exciting environment from Master Trainer Kevin Whitted and other seasoned players. Participants will also receive a camp t-shirt and tickets to the Big3 basketball event the next day. The camp will be held at the KWBS East Memphis training facility from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. To register, visit www.kevinwhittedbasketball.com.

Young3 is the youth component of BIG3, a 3-on-3 professional basketball league founded by rapper/actor/filmmaker Ice Cube featuring NBA All-Stars, Hall of Famers, and World Champions. This is the sixth season for BIG3, and this trailblazing league will play in Memphis July 15th at the FedEx Forum, but before the adults play, the youth will have their chance to ball first. Young3 is led by retired NBA player and BIG3 alum Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams. The program is designed to impact communities and inspire future 3-on-3 players. Whitted is proud that KWBS was chosen to host the youth portion of the exciting Big3 weekend.

“BIG3 and Young3 are both wonderful organizations with recognizable brands. The opportunity to partner with them and pour into Memphis youth is an honor. KWBS has been in the Bluff City for over a decade helping to create stellar athletes. This will be no different. Male and female players with a desire to be the best are welcome to attend,” said Whitted.

Kevin Whitted Basketball Services (KWBS) was founded in 2003 by Kevin and DeNeia Whitted. Whitted is a retired NBA player/ retired professional basketball coach/master trainer who specializes in creating position-less players who have the ability to play anywhere on the court. His proven techniques have enhanced the coaching skills of high school and collegiate coaches and the performance of professional basketball players Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Liz Dixon (Connecticut Sun), Ferrakonn Hall (Argentina), Langston Galloway (formerly New Orleans Pelicans), and Shawn Williams (formerly Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers), to name a few. He has also worked with LeBron James, Amare Stoudemire, and Vince Carter during NBA training events.

To learn more about Kevin Whitted Basketball Services and register for the camp, visit www.kevinwhittedbasketball.com. For more information about Young3, visit www.young3.org.