Renowned Economist Jason Schenker's LinkedIn Learning Courses Surpass 1 Million Learners
Jason Schenker achieved a significant milestone this week as the total number of learners who have taken his 20 LinkedIn Learning courses exceeded 1 million.
I feel immense gratitude for the incredible opportunity to touch the lives of more than 1 million learners and empower them through education.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute, has reached a significant milestone this week as the total number of learners who have taken his LinkedIn Learning courses exceeded 1 million. This achievement highlights the immense impact and value of Mr. Schenker's expertise in economics, finance, leadership, and business.
Jason Schenker is a leading authority in economics and finance, with a remarkable career, including over 1,000 keynote speeches and 1,000 television interviews. Mr. Schenker has also been an occasional Guest Host on Bloomberg Television and an occasional contributor and columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.
Bloomberg News has recognized Mr. Schenker's exceptional accuracy and expertise by consistently ranking him as one of the most accurate economic and financial forecasters in the world. Since 2011, he has held the top spot as the #1 forecaster in 26 different categories, including oil prices, industrial metals prices, the euro, the British pound, the Chinese yuan, gold prices, and U.S. jobs. These accolades further solidify his reputation as a trusted and highly respected figure in the field of economics.
"It is a moment of great pride for me to surpass the milestone of 1 million learners on LinkedIn Learning. I am immensely grateful to all those who have found value in my courses and trusted me to guide their professional development," said Mr. Schenker. "My aim has always been to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of today's business landscape, and this milestone reinforces the impact of that endeavor."
LinkedIn Learning, a subsidiary of LinkedIn and Microsoft, has become a leading platform for professional education, offering a diverse range of courses to learners around the globe. Mr. Schenker's 20 LinkedIn Learning courses cover a wide range of topics critical to success in the business world. Some notable courses include "Economic Tips for Everyone," "Finance Foundations: Risk Management," "Economics for Everyone: Job Markets and the Economy," "Finance Strategies for Business Leaders," "Economics for Business Leaders," "Building Your Visibility as a Leader," "Recession-Proof Career Strategies," and "Job Market Basics for Business Leaders."
The success of Mr. Schenker's courses extends beyond the English-speaking audience, with several courses being translated into languages such as Italian, Dutch, Turkish, Indonesian, Portuguese, and Korean. This global reach highlights the universal appeal of his teachings and the growing demand for his valuable insights worldwide.
Expressing his gratitude toward LinkedIn Learning and LinkedIn, Mr. Schenker remarked, "I am deeply grateful to LinkedIn Learning and LinkedIn for providing a remarkable platform that has enabled me to reach and educate over 1 million learners. Their commitment to professional development and their dedication to delivering high-quality educational content have been instrumental in making this milestone possible. I commend their vision in empowering individuals to enhance their skills and knowledge, and I look forward to continuing our partnership in equipping professionals with the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic business environment."
Beyond his LinkedIn Learning courses, Jason Schenker's achievements are extensive. With 36 books to his name, covering topics such as emerging technologies, finance, energy, leadership, economics, and supply chain, he has cemented his position as an authoritative figure in the industry. His expertise has been honed through his previous roles as a Risk Specialist at McKinsey and Company, as well as the Chief Energy and Commodity Economist and International Economist at Wachovia (now Wells Fargo).
Mr. Schenker has earned the CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) and CMT® (Chartered Market Technician) professional designations, and he holds master’s degrees in economics, negotiation, and German.
You can visit Jason Schenker's personal website at https://www.JasonSchenker.com
About Prestige Economics:
Prestige Economics is a trusted consulting firm specializing in global economic research, financial market intelligence, and keynote speaking engagements. Led by Jason Schenker, the firm provides unparalleled expertise and analysis to support informed decision-making. Serving a diverse clientele, including businesses, financial institutions, and government organizations, Prestige Economics delivers tailored solutions that drive success in a complex and dynamic economic landscape.
About The Futurist Institute:
Futurist Institute is a renowned organization committed to helping individuals "Become a Futurist®." Led by Jason Schenker, the institute offers valuable resources, training programs, and insights to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in an ever-changing world. The Futurist Institute empowers individuals to become forward-thinking leaders in their respective industries by embracing emerging technologies and future trends. The Futurist Institute produced eight of Mr. Schenker's 20 official LinkedIn Learning courses.
To join the 1 million+ learners who have already taken Jason Schenker's courses, visit https://www.linkedin.com/learning/instructors/jason-schenker
